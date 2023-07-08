Review of Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment in 2023

When you make a purchase using the links provided by us, Insider has the ability to earn an affiliate commission. Find out more.

Miki Agrawal, the founder of Tushy, a company that offers affordable bidet attachments, left a lasting impression on me with her words. After listening to Agrawal passionately describe the advantages of a bidet spray on one of my favorite wellness podcasts, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I needed — no, deserved — the best bidet. The way she presented it made it sound essential, eco-friendly, and beneficial for one’s health.

Despite this, when I finally decided to add the White Bamboo Tushy Classic to my cart, I couldn’t help but anticipate the embarrassment I would feel when the package arrived and my husband noticed it. Installing a bidet in my bathroom would essentially mean admitting that I actually use the bathroom, something I have managed to hide from him during our entire relationship.

Let me backtrack for a moment: are you familiar with bidets? Tushy defines a bidet as a device that sprays your bottom clean. They vary in appearance depending on the region. In Japan, bidets are commonly built into the toilet, while in France, they are separate basins situated next to the toilet. With Tushy, any toilet can be transformed into a bidet.

As Agrawal explains, “I am half Japanese and half Indian, so bidets have always been a part of my upbringing. However, I found traditional Japanese bidets to be too expensive, and I didn’t want to invest in a French bidet for my bathroom, let alone my rental apartment that lacked space.” She eventually received a bidet attachment as a Valentine’s Day gift from her now-husband, but it was unattractive and resembled a medical device.

“It was at that moment that I had the realization to create a modern, affordable, designer bidet attachment for the American consumer — a product that would not only be a significant upgrade from using dry paper that only smears, but would also help combat deforestation caused by flushing trees down the toilet every year,” Agrawal explains. And thus, Tushy was born.

When my Tushy arrived, I asked my husband to assist me with the installation, preparing myself for some light mockery. However, I was pleasantly surprised on two accounts. First, the installation was incredibly easy. It required no plumbing experience, minimal tools, and only took five minutes. In fact, I could have done it myself, despite my lack of expertise in this area. Second, my husband didn’t laugh; instead, he expressed genuine envy and ordered one for his own bathroom that very same night.

We are now a two-Tushy household. Beyond the fact that I simply feel cleaner using Tushy, it offers a more hygienic option compared to wiping. Agrawal explains, “With Tushy, you’re cleaning up the mess instead of spreading it around. Using a Tushy bidet can significantly reduce the risk of hemorrhoids, UTIs, yeast infections, and anal fissures.” In addition, using a bidet is environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

According to the founder, “The average American uses 57 sheets of toilet paper per day,” and producing a single roll of toilet paper requires 37 gallons of water. Statista shows that the average American household spends around $125 on paper goods, including toilet paper and tissue. Agrawal states, “With Tushy, toilet paper use can be reduced by 80%, with water waste amounting to less than a pint per week. It quickly pays for itself.”

However, it does take some getting used to. For the first couple of weeks, I found myself wiping before adjusting to the bidet’s spray. Additionally, the sensation in the beginning can be a bit unusual. Fortunately, Tushy is equipped with a lever that controls the spray angle and a knob to adjust the water pressure, allowing for a more comfortable experience.

If you’re interested in alternatives, the Tushy Classic is available for $99, but you can upgrade to the Tushy Spa, which offers temperature control, for $129. Our senior reporter has named the Tushy Spa as one of the best bidet options based on extensive testing. His top overall choice was the Coway Bidetmega 400 Electronic Bidet Seat, although it is considerably more expensive than either of the Tushy models.

Tushy also offers a travel bidet for $29, which is highly convenient for those who frequently travel. Once you become a proud owner of a Tushy, using any regular toilet without a bidet will become unthinkable.

Today, I cannot imagine living without a bidet, and I proudly extol the benefits of bidet usage to anyone who will listen. Thanks to my passionate advocacy, my husband, mother, and many friends have also become converts.

Agrawal shares, “I am approached every day, whether in person or through social media, by people who love their Tushy bidet and tell me that it has completely transformed their lives. They feel more confident, clean, and environmentally conscientious.” Tushy attachments are compatible with most standard two-piece toilets and some one-piece toilets, as long as there is a flexible hose connection. Installation is as simple as unscrewing the seat, placing the Tushy on top, and connecting it to the water.

