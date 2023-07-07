Review of “Then You Run” – Teenage Heroines Confront Heroin Dealers

Sign up now and receive a daily digest email, the myFT Daily Digest , that will keep you informed about the latest Television updates.

The transition between school and university often brings newfound freedom and opportunities for self-discovery. For four young women from London, it also leads to an exciting adventure across Europe while trying to escape gangsters they have stolen heroin from.

With a mix of excitement and naivety, Then You Run presents an engaging thriller on Sky. The story unfolds as the group of friends decides to visit Rotterdam, not for its climate or scenic shores, but to reunite one of them, Tara (Leah McNamara), with her estranged father. It turns out that Tara’s father has been involved with his brother’s criminal activities since her mother’s death.

Murderous events quickly unfold when the three other girls join Tara at her father’s luxurious drug den. Tensions rise among the friends, each with a distinct personality, as they contemplate what to do with the valuable narcotics they find. While Tara remains numb, the sensible Ruth (Yasmin Monet Prince) clashes with the impulsive Stink (Vivian Oparah) and the suggestible Nessi (Isidora Fairhurst), who decide to take Tara’s dad’s Ferrari and proudly display their illicit haul. Uncle Reagan (Richard Coyle) eventually learns about the situation and orders that his niece and her friends be eliminated.

What follows is a thrilling cross-country chase, filled with lively arguments and banter among the girls, as they also face the threat of an even more sinister figure catching up to them. Each episode starts with a chilling vignette featuring a mysterious drifter who calmly murders innocent people.

While these unsettling scenes may tie into the main storyline later on, they initially feel disconnected from the rest of the show, belonging to a darker series altogether. The series sometimes struggles to find a consistent tone, oscillating between comedic moments, intense violence, and stylized visuals. However, the show manages to captivate with its energy and intrigue, making it worth your time.

★★★☆☆

Airing on Sky Max and NOW from July 7th, 9pm