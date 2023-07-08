Review of the LG Dual Inverter Window Air Conditioner (2023)

When purchasing products through our links, Insider has the potential to earn an affiliate commission. Find out more. It’s no secret that getting things done becomes extremely difficult when you’re in a hot and humid room. This is why having a good window air conditioner is essential. Luckily, most of the top air conditioners are Energy Star-certified, meaning they not only cool your room effectively but also do so efficiently and economically. One of the most efficient ACs available on the market today is the LG Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner. This AC utilizes state-of-the-art inverter technology to keep your energy costs low while maintaining a comfortable room temperature. Having tested numerous ACs for our comprehensive guides, we awarded this model the title of “best for large rooms” after a rigorous evaluation. I have personally been using this unit in my own home for over a year now, and below I will share my experiences with it. (While most people would benefit from a window AC rather than a portable AC, we do provide a guide to the best portable air conditioners for those who cannot accommodate a window unit in their homes). Design and Specifications: BTU: 14,000 Recommended room size: 800 square feet Window opening requirements: 16 inches vertical by 27 to 39 inches wide CEER: 14.7 Energy Star-certified: Yes Warranty: 1 year Smart connectivity: Yes Extras: Dehumidifying, fan, remote control, foam seals, side curtain insulation, window security brackets, delay on/off, smart home compatibility Additional BTU sizes available: 9,500, 18,000, 22,000 The LG Window Air Conditioner, with the model number LW1517IVSM, boasts a 14,000 BTU capacity, making it suitable for rooms of approximately 800 square feet. Its Energy Star certification and a combined energy efficiency ratio (CEER) of 14.7, as tested by the Department of Energy, make it one of the most efficient air conditioners available. The estimated yearly energy cost is $68. This appliance offers four modes of operation: standard (with four cooling speeds), energy saver, fan, and dehumidifying. It can be controlled via a smartphone app or the included remote control, with the app offering more functionality. Installation Process: Everything necessary for installation is included in the package, such as window security brackets and insulating foam for a secure seal. However, you will need your own tools for the installation process. It’s recommended to have Phillips-head and flat-blade screwdrivers, an adjustable wrench, a level, a tape measure, a knife, scissors, and a pencil readily available. The installation can be tedious and time-consuming, taking me approximately two hours to complete. Here are the steps involved: 1. Unscrew the cabinet from the AC and remove the interior components. 2. Place window sash seals on the window. 3. Attach the curtains to the unit, which requires screwing in eight screws that may not align perfectly. 4. Position the cabinet in the window. 5. Install the sill brackets. 6. Secure the cabinet to the sill brackets. 7. Extend and screw the curtains to fit the window. 8. Reinstall the AC’s interior components. 9. Add the foam strip to the gap between the window panes. 10. Install the window security bracket. 11. Attach the heatproof foam insulation over the curtains. 12. Secure the face, ensuring the vent and cord are properly aligned. In summary, due to the complexity of the installation process, I recommend enlisting the help of a friend for the heavy lifting. After the exhausting installation, I was relieved to discover that connecting the AC to the LG SmartThinQ app was effortless. It quickly paired with my Android phone, and the controls proved to be useful. With the app, you can schedule when your AC runs and adjust the thermostat, among other features. Review of the LG Dual Inverter Air Conditioner: The LG LW1517IVSM is truly exceptional due to its utilization of dual inverter technology. Unlike most air conditioners that turn the compressor on and off to regulate temperature, inverter ACs feature variable-speed compressors that make precise adjustments to the temperature levels. In tests conducted by the Department of Energy, this LG model achieved efficiency scores 25% better than the minimum Energy Star requirement. But how does it perform in real-world use? During my AC tests, I set the temperature in my house to 75 degrees and then blast the AC on high to observe how much it reduces the heat in a 650-square-foot room. This LG model performed better than any other AC I’ve tested, lowering the temperature by 3.3 degrees in just one hour. Furthermore, I used the LG LW1517IVSM throughout the summer in our family room, where we spend most of our time. It kept us perfectly cool during the humid Michigan heat. We typically use the “energy saver” mode, which maximizes the benefits of the inverter technology. Although the installation was a pain, once the unit was up and running, it efficiently cooled the room. Another advantage of this model is its quiet operation, registering only 53 decibels on high, slightly louder than an average home or quiet office. The transition between motor speeds is also seamless, without any jolting or obnoxious sounds. However, it’s important to note that the installation process is a major downside to consider for the LG LW1517IVSM Window Air Conditioner. Additionally, in colder climates like Michigan, window ACs cannot be left in place during the winter. Thus, I have to endure the hassle of moving this 100+ pound unit every fall and spring. While the unit easily connects to my phone, I was unable to establish a connection with Amazon Alexa. I also encountered difficulties syncing the unit with my ecobee SmartThermostat, as Alexa serves as an intermediary for this functionality. Furthermore, it’s essential to measure your windows to ensure they can accommodate this sizable unit. The width should be a minimum of 27 inches but no more than 39 inches, with a window height of 16 inches. Available Alternatives: Having tested numerous ACs over the years, despite the aforementioned drawbacks, I still believe the LG Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner is one of the best options available. This is why we selected it as a top pick in our air conditioner guide. However, for those looking for similar energy efficiency in smaller rooms with smaller windows, I believe the Midea U Inverter comes close to matching the energy efficiency of the LG model. The Midea U Inverter is easier to install and features a unique design that allows you to open and close your window as needed while the unit remains in place. If you prefer to avoid the upfront cost of an inverter AC, the GE 8,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner is a recommended budget option. When deciding between a window AC and a portable AC, we generally recommend window units for most people. However, if your home lacks windows that can accommodate a traditional AC, refer to our guide on the best portable air conditioners. The Bottom Line: The LG LW1517IVSM is truly one of the best window air conditioners currently available on the market. It is efficient, powerful, quiet, and user-friendly. Based on my testing and experience, I believe this LG air conditioner is the best option for most individuals. If you have an 800-square-foot room with a double-hung window that is at least 27 inches wide, the LG Dual Inverter AC offers the optimal solution for cooling your space. While there are other ACs on the market that are more affordable than the LG model, in the long run, you will save on energy costs by investing in this model. However, if the upfront cost of $550 is not feasible, many sellers offer affordable monthly payment plans with 0% APR for qualified individuals. Which model should you choose? While it may be tempting to opt for the most powerful model available, we advise selecting an air conditioner that is appropriate for the size of your room. If the AC is too large for the room, it will constantly run at full speed, resulting in high utility bills. Conversely, if the AC is too small for the room, it will not effectively cool the space, causing it to feel cold and clammy.

Reference