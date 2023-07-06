Review of Lagos, Peckham, Repeat: Exploring Yoruba Culture and Musical Craft Beer in Art

Peckham, known as “Little Lagos,” is home to the South London Gallery and has strong ties to Nigeria’s largest city. The exhibition on display in Peckham brings Lagos to life through its sounds, sights, and flavors, immersing visitors in the essence of the city. Emeka Ogboh has expertly merged the two cities by filling the London space with African urban street sounds, going beyond honking traffic to include chants, street cries, and rapping bus conductors. As his craft beer fermented in south London, it absorbed the sounds of Lagos and Nigerian spices, resulting in a unique and outstanding taste. Ogboh’s beer is aptly named “No Food for Lazy Man,” a tough saying from Lagos.

Victor Ehikhamenor delves even deeper into Africa’s religious and artistic heritage in his thought-provoking installation. From the outside, it resembles a chapel with a white facade and a red gothic door adorned with pale, pearl-like Catholic rosary beads and crosses. Behind this facade lies a hidden world decorated with cowrie shells, where a low wooden altar displays pairs of carved wooden ibeji statuettes, symbolizing the sacredness and power of twins. In Yoruba culture, twins hold great significance, and carvings like these are treated with the same reverence as real babies if one twin passes away.

Ehikhamenor’s installation symbolizes the contrast between Christianity and Yoruba religion and art, highlighting the rich and complex history of Africa. It also alludes to the enduring connection between Lagos and Peckham, hinting that despite the geographical distance, these two locations are irreversibly linked.

Adeyemi Michael’s film “Entitled,” shown in the exhibition, celebrates the bond between the two cities. In the film, Michael’s mother, adorned in Yoruba regalia, including a gold dress and a vast violet head-wrap, elegantly rides a horse through the streets of Peckham. The scene captures the awe of onlookers as she maintains her posture and controls the horse’s pace with grace. This portrayal of twinship reinforces the profound connection between the Nigerian and British cultures.

Yinka Shonibare’s artwork, “Diary of a Victorian Dandy,” showcases the pride of the British Nigerian style. Two scenes from this iconic art piece are presented in grand gilded frames, brilliantly parodying William Hogarth’s visual narratives like “The Rake’s Progress” and “Harlot’s Progress.” Shonibare skillfully captures the deep perspectives and symbolic objects of Hogarth’s scenes while infusing them with a modern, unresolved ambiguity. The rakish Black dandy stands as a hero, adored by white Britons.

While Ehikhamenor explores Nigeria’s cultural heritage, Shonibare playfully challenges the history of British art. However, Shonibare’s recent engagement with Nigeria is evident, as he opened a non-profit organization, Guest Artists Space, providing residencies for artists in Lagos and a working farm near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. The exhibition features collages and drawings by London artist Chiizii, who participated in a research residency there, blending Igbo history and pop culture.

This exhibition cleverly juxtaposes two cities, bridging continents through a captivating collage. Studio portraits of Lagos evoke nostalgia for a bygone era, illuminated in a lightbox, while Christopher Obuh’s depopulated photographs explore the sci-fi spaces of Eko Atlantic City, a futuristic development dubbed the “Dubai of Africa” in Lagos State. Will this city ever become inhabited? Meanwhile, Temitayo Shonibare rides the London Overground train in an orange wig that conceals her face. People react with indifference, highlighting both the freedom and anonymity of London life. The surrealist wig was created by Peckham hairdresser Solomon Paramour.

“Lagos, Peckham, Repeat: Pilgrimage to the Lakes” is an exhibition at the South London Gallery that provides a captivating and immersive experience of these two interconnected cities.

