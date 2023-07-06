Review: DailyMail.com Evaluates How Zuckerberg’s New App Distinguishes Itself from Twitter

Moments after initiating Meta’s innovative Threads app, a friend humorously commented in a Thread, “This is more savage than a cage fight takedown would have been.” It is clear that Mark Zuckerberg has made a strong entrance with Threads, which already emanates the energy of a bustling and vibrant community. The app boasts an impressive lineup of notable individuals, including the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Shakira, and renowned sports figures like Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Jake Paul. Threads has successfully launched in over 100 countries and has garnered an astounding 10 million sign-ups within its first few hours of availability.

Currently, much of the discussion revolves around the platform itself, with some boldly proclaiming the demise of Twitter, while others question if Threads will be the next Bebo. So, what is it like to actually use Threads, and does it truly live up to the hype? DailyMail.com took it upon themselves to install the new app and thoroughly test all of its features.

Threads presents a clean and simplistic appearance, offering a text-based interface that will feel instantly familiar to Twitter users. In fact, it bears such a striking resemblance that viral phenomena from the “classic” era of Twitter, such as the blue-and-black or white-and-gold dress, have already made their way onto Threads. The app includes a reply button, a repost button, and an option to repost a Thread on other social platforms like Twitter, which is noticeably absent on Twitter itself and other similar platforms.

Meta has emphasized the fact that Threads will allow easy transfer of accounts to other platforms, steering clear of any attempts to lock users in, unlike Elon Musk’s Twitter. The conversations on Threads resemble those on Reddit, with replies neatly grouped together. Currently, the feed is pleasantly devoid of advertisements, sponsored posts, and videos, although this may change in the future. The app also boasts a comprehensive set of safety features, allowing users to block specific words, unfollow, block, and restrict profiles. Furthermore, any accounts that were previously blocked on Instagram will also be blocked on Threads.

Setting up an account on Threads is a delightfully simple process that utilizes your existing Instagram account details. You can customize your account as desired by adding a bio or changing your image. If you already have an Instagram account, your Threads username is pre-booked; however, it should be noted that completely deleting a Threads account requires deleting your Instagram account. Currently, you cannot change your username, but you can deactivate or set your profile to private, much like on Instagram and Twitter. Upon setting up your account, Threads will offer you the option to follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram, which may feel a bit odd if you use Instagram differently from Twitter.

Similar to the “new Twitter,” obtaining a blue verified tick requires subscribing to Meta’s Verified service at £10/month. It remains unclear whether the influencers and celebrities already present on Threads have availed themselves of this privilege. The feed on Threads seems to deliver new content more reliably than a refresh on Twitter, although currently, there is only one feed, with no option to filter content from specific accounts you follow. Threads considers the feed to include content from people you follow, as well as “recommended content from creators you haven’t discovered yet.”

In terms of content, the algorithmic feed on Threads is currently less predictable than Twitter, encompassing a range of individuals ranging from highly engaged online personalities, influencers, and even some cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fervent fans of Elon Musk. Unlike Twitter, which expanded the character count for verified blue tick accounts, most posts on Threads are succinct and to the point, limited to 500 characters. Posts can include up to 10 photos, web links, YouTube videos, and embedded videos up to five minutes in length.

While Threads already offers a compelling user experience, there are a few notable features missing, presumably to be added in future updates. Direct messages, hashtags, and GIFs are absent from the app. Additionally, the search function is not particularly robust at the moment, although Meta promises that an improved search will be implemented soon. DailyMail.com tested the current search feature by searching for “dungeons and dragons,” and unfortunately, it yielded the official account for the brand rather than related content.

Furthermore, Threads distinguishes itself from its competitors by embracing openness. It will be compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol designed to integrate with other apps like Mastodon and WordPress. This compatibility will eventually allow users to freely transfer their content to other services, offering a refreshing departure from Elon Musk’s heavy-handed attempts to control Twitter.

Overall, Threads demonstrates tremendous potential with its vibrant community, user-friendly interface, and robust feature set. As users explore the app’s capabilities and engage with its diverse content, the platform is poised to redefine social networking and captivate users worldwide.

