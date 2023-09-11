Revealing the Arrest of a Former NFL Star for Disruptive Behavior on Flight

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was recently involved in a controversial incident at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Jones was arrested and kicked off a flight after an altercation with a flight attendant. According to WLWT , the police were called around 6am due to an “unruly passenger” on the flight. He was subsequently booked on misdemeanor charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. These charges were reported by the AP and confirmed by the Boone County Jail.



After being released from custody, Jones spoke out about the incident. In an interview with WKRC, he denied being drunk or threatening and claimed that he was kicked off the flight due to a dispute over a malfunctioning phone charger at his seat. Jones expressed his disappointment and embarrassment over the situation, stating that he was on his way to New Jersey for the Monday Night Football game. He explained that when he asked a flight attendant to change his seat, he was informed that the plane would have to turn around.



This incident is not the first time Jones has encountered legal issues. Throughout his 12-year NFL career, he faced multiple arrests and suspensions. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, he has continued to have run-ins with the law in recent years, with several incidents occurring in the Cincinnati area. In 2021, Jones pleaded no contest to assault charges after assaulting a nightclub security guard. (Read more Adam “Pacman” Jones stories.)