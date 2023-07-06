Retailers demand increased Garda presence in response to surge in ram-raid incidents

In the past fortnight, there has been a string of targeted robberies impacting six retail units across the country. The criminals gain access to the premises by forcefully ramming them with a car, smashing through the shop windows and making off with stolen goods. Retail Excellence Ireland, an industry body, has expressed deep concern over these incidents.

Among the affected retail units are Vodafone stores in Newbridge, Co Kildare, and Trim, Co Meath. Additionally, ram-raiding incidents have occurred at Eir stores in Bray, Co Wicklow, and Naas, Co Kildare, with the latter being targeted twice in two weeks. Select Galway and the 3 Mobile store on Dublin’s Henry Street were also victims of these criminal acts. Notably, this surge in such incidents follows the attention-grabbing raid on the Boss store on Grafton Street, Dublin earlier this year, where damages of €51,000 were caused, and property valued at €26,000 was stolen. Two men have been charged in relation to this incident.

Keelan Bourke, Retail Excellence Ireland’s Head of Commercial, lamented the lack of support from the gardaí (Irish police) for retailers, stating that a clear pattern of criminality has emerged, necessitating urgent action and an increase in police resources to protect retailers. Retailers have been facing immense challenges over the past three years, with the pandemic significantly impacting physical retail. Mr. Bourke fears that these attacks could lead to more retailers going out of business or exiting the Irish market altogether.

In addition to the financial implications, these incidents have also raised concerns among store staff, particularly with regards to working early or late hours. There has been an increase in abuse towards retail workers in recent months, prompting Retail Excellence Ireland to call on consumers to treat workers with kindness and consideration. A survey conducted by Circle K earlier this year revealed that 83% of retail workers, including 380 of its own employees, have experienced harassment at work, with 68% facing it on a monthly basis.

It is essential for authorities and the community to address these alarming trends and provide the necessary support and resources to protect retailers and their employees.

