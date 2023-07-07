Researchers devise a formula to reduce food waste in restaurants

Get the latest Business education updates delivered to your inbox every morning with our myFT Daily Digest email.

Food waste is not only a societal and industrial failure, but also a contributing factor to global food insecurity and emissions. Every year, billions of tons of food are wasted, resulting in approximately 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions. To tackle this problem, recent research has provided valuable insights.

The main causes of food loss and waste can be attributed to natural hazards, human negligence, and lack of awareness throughout the value chain. Despite technological advancements in agriculture, processing, and consumption, the US alone produced 91 million tons of surplus food in 2021, accounting for 38% of its total food supply. This surplus contributes to the significant amount of food waste ending up in landfills.

A study conducted in Switzerland revealed that households and food services are responsible for nearly 60% of the climate impacts of food waste, with production, processing, and distribution accounting for the remainder. While commercial food services have the potential to address this issue, waste reduction strategies have received less attention compared to quantifying food waste. To effectively tackle food waste, monitoring waste sources, redistributing surplus food, implementing source reduction strategies, and exploring waste-to-revenue opportunities through composting and reuse are essential practices.

While AI, the “internet of things,” and technological innovations offer potential solutions, they must be integrated with behavioral and organizational changes. Improved inventory management, menu planning, and formal training on waste for professionals are crucial. An interdisciplinary approach is also essential for effective waste management and reduction.

Our research, based on insights from an international panel of experts, highlights quick wins and long-term changes. These include anticipating and reducing waste at the source, adopting recycling and composting technologies, and embracing a circular economy model.

The true cost of food, including waste, needs to be identified to align market prices with social values. By measuring and incorporating social, environmental, health, and economic externalities, market prices can accurately reflect the true cost of food.

Management practices in the food service industry should focus on waste reduction. While zero-waste restaurants are leading the way, resource limitations hinder their expansion and collaboration across the supply chain. Addressing food waste requires a shift from short-term thinking to professionalization and greater accountability.

To effectively address food waste, systemic and sustainable innovations are necessary. This includes formalizing waste management systems, incentivizing practices that transform waste into value, investing in food processing technology, and promoting coordination along the supply chain. Comprehensive competences and professionalization are required on a large scale.

Solving the issue of food waste cannot be achieved by the industry alone. Active involvement of policymakers at national and regional levels is essential for designing effective interventions and enforcing stronger legislation. Shifting social norms towards education and outreach campaigns, incorporating formal training in food waste, and implementing tax and regulatory incentives are key initiatives.

The economic, environmental, and social consequences of food waste demand urgent action. Collaborative efforts between academia, research labs, public institutions, and private actors should be undertaken to develop new competencies, transition to a circular economy approach, drive innovation, and promote sustainable food practices.

Carlos Martin-Rios, associate professor, Christine Demen-Meier and Clémence Cornuz, EHL Hospitality Business School, Switzerland, and Stefan Gössling, Linneaus University, Sweden, are co-authors of Food Waste Management Innovations in the Foodservice Industry (2018, Waste Management)