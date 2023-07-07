Report: The US to Include Cluster Bombs in Latest Military Package Sent to Ukraine

Reports indicate that the United States is set to reveal its decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs as part of a new military package on Friday. Cluster bombs, known for dispersing multiple explosive munitions over a wide area, have resulted in controversy due to the potential harm they pose to civilians, particularly when unexploded bombs remain. To mitigate this risk, the Pentagon plans to provide Kyiv with cluster bombs that have a lower dud rate, meaning a lower chance of failure to explode. The dud rate is anticipated to be less than 3 percent.

Clarifying this stance, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder emphasized that the Pentagon will only consider supplying cluster munitions with a dud rate no greater than 2.35 percent. He also underscored the importance of selecting rounds with recent testing data and ensuring lower dud rates. It is worth mentioning that Ukraine has been requesting cluster bombs since last year, though the U.S. had previously refrained from supplying them. A 2008 treaty has been signed by more than 100 countries, excluding the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, which prohibits the use, transfer, production, and stockpiling of such munitions.

In addition to the cluster bombs, the forthcoming $800 million military package is expected to include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, as well as ammunition for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), according to the AP.