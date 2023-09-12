Report Suggests Low-Cost Health Measures Could Significantly Reduce Maternal Mortality

A leading philanthropic organization has stated that implementing low-cost measures can significantly reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, potentially saving the lives of 2 million more mothers and babies globally by 2030. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation revealed that progress in reducing global maternal mortality has stagnated since 2016, in part due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disturbingly, some countries, including the US and Venezuela, have experienced an increase in maternal death rates in recent years.

The foundation has called for immediate action to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of reducing the maternal mortality rate to less than 70 per 100,000 births and bringing newborn mortality to at least 12 per 1,000 births by 2030. Currently, the projected rate for 2030 is 138 maternal deaths per 100,000 births, which is nearly double the target set by the UN.

In a report, the foundation’s co-chairs, Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates, outlined seven innovative practices that could prevent deaths from childbirth complications, including post-partum hemorrhages, sepsis, and infections. Many of these practices can be implemented by midwives and birth attendants at a low cost. Measures such as increased use of antibiotics and anemia treatments, including micronutrient supplements, could save an additional 2 million lives by 2030 and 6.4 million lives by 2040.

The report emphasizes that policy changes and increased investment in women’s health and healthcare workers, particularly midwives, are necessary to reduce maternal mortality rates.

Mark Suzman, the CEO of the Gates Foundation, highlighted the significant progress made in reducing deaths during childbirth in low- and middle-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and other regions between 2000 and 2015. However, this progress has been hampered by the COVID-19 crisis, which disrupted health systems and limited funding.

The report also acknowledges that achieving the 18 key indicators outlined in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 may be challenging. Nevertheless, the implementation of the recommended innovations and increased use of vaccines and malaria bed nets can help reverse setbacks and reach these goals.

Professor Bosede Afolabi, head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Nigeria’s Lagos University, highlighted the positive impact of providing micronutrient supplements to anaemic pregnant women, which resulted in a 21% reduction in stillborn children and a 19% reduction in low birth weights. Anaemia affects up to 37% of pregnant women globally, reaching rates as high as 80% in certain areas of South Asia.

In a trial conducted across sub-Saharan Africa, the use of the antibiotic azithromycin reduced sepsis cases by one-third. French Gates noted that this intervention could be particularly effective in the US, where sepsis accounts for 23% of maternal deaths and where inequitable maternal mortality rates exist compared to other high-income countries.

Robert Yates, the director of the global health program at Chatham House, a London-based think-tank, remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the global under-investment in health. While he supports the recommended interventions proposed by the Gates Foundation, he emphasizes the need for increased funding in infrastructure, healthcare workers, ambulances, and medical commodities to improve maternal mortality rates. He believes that both international assistance and significant domestic public financing are necessary to make a meaningful difference.