Report reveals that US layoffs dropped to their lowest point in seven months during June

American employers reduced layoffs in June, announcing the lowest number of job cuts since October 2022.

According to the latest report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S.-based employers reported 40,709 job cuts in June, a 49 percent decrease from the previous month.

However, the number of planned layoffs in June was still higher than the same period last year, with 32,517 cuts announced in June 2022. So far this year, there have been 458,209 job cuts, a 244-percent increase compared to the 133,211 layoffs reported through June 2022, as employers prepare for a potential recession.

Despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes since March 2022 to curb inflation, the labor market has remained strong. The Fed recently decided not to raise rates but indicated the possibility of two quarter-percentage-point increases by the end of the year.

“The decrease in job cuts during the summer months is not unusual. In fact, June typically has the lowest number of announcements. It’s also possible that the anticipated job losses due to inflation and interest rates may not occur, especially with the Fed maintaining rates,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Last month saw the highest number of announced job cuts for a June since 2020.

The technology sector continues to see the highest number of job cuts, with a total of 141,516 cuts reported this

Reference