“Rent to Shine: Embracing the Trend of Shared Clothing – Discover the Reason Why I Pay for What I Wear, Allowing Others to Relish the Experience,” reveals soulful singer Tolü

Growing up in Co Offaly, Makay gained national attention with her incredible performance of the Saw Doctors’ hit song, N17, on RTÉ on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

As her fame grew, Makay’s stage wardrobe evolved. However, the 29-year-old singer has always followed a sustainable, circular approach by recycling her clothing and donating whenever possible.

On the hottest day of the year, Makay visited an Oxfam store in Dublin to style herself with pre-loved clothes, supporting Oxfam’s annual Second Hand September campaign.

At the store, Makay quickly found a velvet peplum jacket with gold pinstripes for €30. She also discovered a pair of lurex leggings and Steve Madden heels, both priced at €15.

To add a pop of color, Makay chose a red mohair cardigan for €30 and decided to style it in a unique way by wearing it backwards, showcasing the floral satin embellishment over a Zara checked skirt priced at €7.50.

“With my clothes in general, and especially when I’m performing, I prefer working with Irish designers and renting clothes. This way, I pay for the time I have with the clothing, while someone else can also enjoy it,” Makay explained.

Being in the public eye, Makay acknowledges the expectation to dress up. However, she combines this expectation with her desire for sustainable consumption by considering if a piece of clothing can be worn in multiple ways before making a purchase.

Makay is a huge fan of pre-loved clothing and recently wore a second-hand pink tulle dress for a performance. During her time in university, she frequented kilo sales where items were priced based on weight.

She now collaborates with students to repurpose clothing such as jeans, and she generously donated items from her own wardrobe to Oxfam Ireland.

Research has shown that if clothing is worn for twice as long on average, greenhouse gas emissions would be significantly reduced. In Ireland, Charity Retail Ireland members, including Oxfam Ireland, diverted 17,300 tonnes of textiles from landfill or waste to energy last year.

Makay follows a simple rule when buying fast fashion: she asks herself if it is necessary, if she truly needs it, and if it can be worn multiple times. Only if all criteria are met will she allow herself to make the purchase.