Renowned Oscar Nominee Jim Sheridan Taps Vicky Krieps as Sophie Tuscan du Plantier in Groundbreaking Film Re-creation

Luxembourgish-German actress Vicky Krieps has been chosen to portray the late television producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, in Jim Sheridan’s upcoming film. The film, titled Re-creation, delves into the unresolved murder of the Frenchwoman in Ireland nearly thirty years ago.

Describing Krieps as “the perfect choice for the role,” Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan is co-directing the film alongside the five-part documentary series, Murder at the Cottage, which sheds light on the case. Re-creation will combine elements of documentary and drama, aiming to challenge the audience’s perception of reality. The plot revolves around the journey of the filmmakers as they explore the facts and falsehoods surrounding the murder, giving a voice back to Sophie Toscan du Plantier and offering closure to those affected by her tragic demise.

Sheridan expressed his admiration for Krieps, stating, “From our initial meeting in Berlin, it was clear to me that Vicky possessed all the qualities necessary for this role.” He praised her grounded yet ethereal presence, describing it as a trait that allows her spirit to overcome any obstacle.

David Merriman, who is co-directing alongside Sheridan, emphasized that the film seeks to celebrate Sophie Toscan du Plantier beyond the sensationalized headlines that have defined her legacy. Merriman expressed gratitude for Krieps’ involvement, believing she will imbue the character with the truth she deserves.

Re-creation will be partly shot in Ireland for the documentary segments, while the drama scenes will be filmed on a sound stage in Luxembourg. The release is planned for late 2024, and the project is supported by Screen Ireland.

