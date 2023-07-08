Registered Nurse Involved in Assisting Criminal Partner’s Escape from Open Prison Receives Professional Discipline

An ex-prison nurse, Jane Archer, has been removed from the nursing profession after assisting her murderer lover in his escape from custody. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) made the decision to bar her from practicing at a fitness to practice hearing. In May 2019, Archer aided convicted murderer Stephen Archer, who is unrelated to her, in his escape from HMP Sudbury, where he had been imprisoned for approximately 30 years. Archer entered Ms. Archer’s car at the prison gates and was driven to her home in Rotherham. Despite being spared jail time last year, Ms. Archer has now been prohibited from working as a nurse.

During the NMC proceedings, Ms. Archer claimed that she did not intend to assist Archer in his escape. She alleged that she would often visit the prison in her car and sit outside when he was distressed, believing that her presence reassured him. At the time of the escape, she did not expect him to get into her vehicle. However, Ms. Archer drove the prisoner to her home, accompanied him to shops, bought him a mobile phone, and then dropped him off in Dover, where he remained hidden for several days. She later picked him up, but they were apprehended by the police on the M6 as they traveled toward Manchester.

Ms. Archer’s previous employment at Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility, was seen as aggravating by the NMC, given that she had knowledge of both the prison and mental health systems. Based on the severity of the murder offense, the NMC argued that her conduct raised concerns about her professionalism and integrity, potentially undermining public confidence in the nursing profession.

Ms. Archer insisted that she was never a prison officer but rather a mental health nurse working with patients in the prison system. She stated that Archer had never been her patient, and she had no knowledge of his whereabouts while he was in Dover until he contacted her, requesting to be returned to prison. Ms. Archer claimed that the plan was for her lover to surrender in Manchester, hoping to be transferred there, closer to his family. She made the decision to assist him to prevent potential harm to others if he remained on the streets.

Although Ms. Archer expressed remorse for her actions, the NMC believed that her assistance in the escape of a dangerous prisoner could have endangered the public and seriously undermined trust in nurses. As a result, she was struck off from the nursing register, preventing her from working as a nurse. The NMC deemed this decision necessary to maintain public confidence in the profession and highlight the expected behavior of registered nurses.

Ms. Archer has the option to appeal the NMC’s ruling within 28 days. It was revealed during the proceedings that Archer and Ms. Archer, who was a prison officer at the time, met while he was serving at HMP Ranby. Although they did not start a relationship until she left the prison service, they were together for 14 years, and Ms. Archer changed her surname to his.

Reference