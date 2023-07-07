Recruiter’s Business Affected as Inflation Erodes Client Confidence

Recruitment firm Robert Walters experienced a decline in its shares due to concerns about the impact of inflation on candidate and client confidence. The economic turmoil caused by inflation has led to job cuts and a slowdown in hiring, resulting in a decrease in net fee income for the company. In the UK, the tech sector layoffs and volatility in the financial services industry contributed to a 21% decrease in fees. Despite record earnings in Belgium, Europe as a whole faced challenges, including disruptions in hiring in the US and a slow recovery from Covid-19 in China. The CEO of Robert Walters, Toby Fowlston, expressed concerns about the lack of sustained improvement in candidate confidence and time to hire. The high job vacancies and worker shortages in the UK have also led to increased wage costs, discouraging businesses from taking on additional staff. The company recently warned that its profit for 2023 will be significantly lower than analysts’ expectations. In addition to Robert Walters, Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo also faced challenges due to the war in Ukraine, which has impacted its export capabilities. However, the company’s second pellet line was back in operation, leading to an increase in iron ore production. In other news, investment firm I(x) Net Zero experienced a significant increase in its shares after its largest holding, Wastefuel, received funding from BP for the development of waste-to-biomethanol factories. This investment resulted in a substantial increase in the value of I(x) Net Zero’s stake in Wastefuel. On a disappointing note, the UK-based fintech company CAB Payments saw a decline in its shares on its first day of trading on the London stock market. The company specializes in foreign exchange and money transfers to emerging markets. The overall market experienced volatility, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both seeing declines. Among the few risers was United Utilities, which received a higher rating from Morgan Stanley. Investment manager Man Group also expanded its presence in the US through the acquisition of a controlling interest in Varagon. Finally, electric vehicle charging provider Pod Point saw a decline in shares following the resignation of its founder and CEO, Erik Fairbairn. Fairbairn will be temporarily replaced by interim boss Andy Palmer, and the company plans to address current market conditions and aim for long-term profitability.

