Recent Update: Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing on Metro Red Line

A man suspected of stabbing a 23-year-old passenger to death without provocation on a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles has been apprehended, authorities announced on Sunday.

The apprehension of Randy Nash took place around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday near the 1000 block of West 85th Street in South Los Angeles, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department. Nash has been booked on suspicion of murder.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. The perpetrator approached the victim, Jesse Rodriguez, and proceeded to stab him in the chest with a knife in a completely unprovoked and unexpected attack, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

