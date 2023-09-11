Recent Update: Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing on Metro Red Line

A man suspected of stabbing a 23-year-old passenger to death without provocation on a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles has been apprehended, authorities announced on Sunday.

The apprehension of Randy Nash took place around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday near the 1000 block of West 85th Street in South Los Angeles, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department. Nash has been booked on suspicion of murder.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. The perpetrator approached the victim, Jesse Rodriguez, and proceeded to stab him in the chest with a knife in a completely unprovoked and unexpected attack, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers from the Transit Services Division, who happened to be present at the Pershing Square Station, immediately provided assistance to Rodriguez until paramedics arrived. Subsequently, Rodriguez was transported to a hospital where he unfortunately passed away, as conveyed by LAPD Officer Tony Im to City News Service.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Randy Lamale Nash, fled the scene on foot and was last observed ascending the stairs from the underground station, according to authorities.

Public records from the sheriff’s office indicate that Nash is presently in LAPD custody with bail set at $2 million.

Individuals possessing any information regarding this deadly assault are strongly urged to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Sharman or Gonzales at 213-996-4142. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Calls made outside of regular business hours or on weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247.