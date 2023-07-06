Rebecca Romijn speaks up about Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner’s sexual misconduct allegations

Rebecca Romijn had the opportunity to work with both Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner in the “X-Men” franchise.

In an interview with The Independent, Romijn expressed her displeasure with working alongside Ratner.

Speaking of Singer, she acknowledged his talent as a filmmaker while alluding to the controversies surrounding him.

Rebecca Romijn portrayed the character Mystique in the first three “X-Men” movies from 2000-2006, with a cameo in 2011’s “X-Men: First Class.” During this time, she worked under the direction of both Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner, who have faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

While other stars of the franchise, like Halle Berry and Olivia Munn, have shared their experiences with Singer and Ratner respectively, Romijn chose to remain silent. In a recent interview with The Independent, she revealed her reasons for doing so.

Romijn stated, “I was not happy working with [Ratner]. But he’s been cancelled. I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo because I had issues with these two directors I’ve worked with, and both of them have faced consequences, especially Brett Ratner.”

In a 2017 Los Angeles Times article, Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including Olivia Munn. Ratner has “categorically” denied these claims.

“I didn’t feel the need to say anything,” Romijn further explained. “I knew that these two individuals deserved their consequences, and they received them.”

Singer, who directed Romijn in the first two “X-Men” movies, has also faced allegations of unprofessional behavior on set. These allegations resulted in confrontations, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. In a 2019 article by The Atlantic, four individuals accused Singer of sexual misconduct. Singer has denied these allegations and settled a 2017 lawsuit with a man who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by him in 2002.

In spite of the controversies surrounding Singer, Romijn spoke highly of his filmmaking abilities. She said, “He’s a fantastic filmmaker, you know? It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things. I know that the other cast confronted him about things, but I wasn’t a part of that, so I can’t really speak to it.”

Romijn revealed that there were instances of drama on set and acknowledged Singer’s lack of preparation, but she commended his directing skills and chose not to “throw anyone under the bus,” except for Brett Ratner.