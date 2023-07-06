Rebecca Romijn Contemplates her Experience Portraying a Trans Character on ‘Ugly Betty’

In a recent interview with The Independent, Rebecca Romjin discussed her role as a transgender character on “Ugly Betty.”

Romjin noted that she believes she would not be cast in that role in today’s industry.

However, she also expressed that she feels her portrayal had a positive impact by helping to pave the way for the trans community.

Loading Something is loading. Thank you for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.



download the app



In a recent interview with The Independent, Rebecca Romjin reflected on her portrayal of a transgender character on the hit sitcom “Ugly Betty,” highlighting the potential impact it had on the trans community.

Romjin explained in her interview with The Independent that the executives initially had reservations about the character, with a boys’ club mentality dominating behind the scenes. Despite this, Romjin eagerly embraced the opportunity to play the role.

Best known for her role as Mystique in the “X-Men” franchise, Romjin portrayed Alexis Meade on “Ugly Betty,” which aired from 2006 to 2010. The series followed the journey of aspiring writer Betty Suarez, played by America Ferrera.

Rebecca Romjin as Alexis Meade on season one of “Ugly Betty.”

Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images





Romjin’s character, Alexis Meade, made her debut in the first season of “Ugly Betty,” introducing a significant plot twist. Previously thought to be dead, Alexis emerged in the show wrapped in bandages. In episode 13, it was revealed that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery and was now alive.

Romjin expressed her dedication to doing justice to the character, emphasizing her desire to make Alexis as attractive as possible. However, she acknowledged that if the show were made today, she likely would not be chosen to play a transgender character.

“I never would be cast in that role today, but I do feel like it helped open doors for the trans community,” Romjin stated modestly. “I’d like to think that, anyway. I don’t want to pat myself on the back too much.”