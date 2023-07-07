Rating 11 Urban-Warfare Scenes in Movies and TV: Insights from an Urban-Warfare Expert

In a fascinating study, retired US Army officer and urban-warfare researcher John Spencer evaluates the realism of 11 urban-warfare scenes depicted in movies and TV shows.

Spencer meticulously analyzes the accuracy of ambushes and battles in open areas in “Black Hawk Down” (2001) featuring Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, and Tom Sizemore; “Fast Five” (2011) with Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Paul Walker; “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” (2016), starring John Krasinski; and “Mosul” (2019).

Furthermore, Spencer delves into the portrayal of fighting in buildings and close-quarters combat, exploring “Extraction” (2020) starring Chris Hemsworth; “American Sniper” (2014) featuring Bradley Cooper; and “The Raid: Redemption” (2011) with Iko Uwais.

Addressing the impact of urban warfare on civilians and cities, Spencer scrutinizes “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson. He also examines urban operations during World War II in “Fury” (2014) starring Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf, as well as “Enemy at the Gates” (2001) with Jude Law and Ed Harris.

With his extensive background as a combat veteran who served in Iraq, Spencer holds the position of the chair of urban-warfare studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point. He is a prolific author, having written books such as “Understanding Urban Warfare,” “Connected Soldiers,” and “The Mini-Manual for the Urban Defender.” Furthermore, Spencer hosts the captivating podcast “Urban Warfare Project.”

