Rare ‘Star Wars’ 1977 X-wing Model Rediscovered and Available for Auction

A long-lost X-wing model from the iconic 1977 film “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” has been discovered in the collection of the late miniature designer Greg Jein. This remarkable find is now up for auction, with an opening bid of $400,000. Check out the photo below, courtesy of Heritage Auctions:

Heritage Auctions revealed that this model, previously known as "the missing X-wing," was discovered among the collection of the late Greg Jein, a highly skilled miniature designer who worked on various notable projects such as Star Trek and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The X-wing model, designed at a 1:24 scale, is one of four miniatures specifically created for close-up shots during the iconic third act battle scene in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. It features distinctive red stripes on its top two wings, signifying its role as the Rebel Alliance squadron’s “Red Leader.”

This X-wing model also stood in for Red Five, the ship piloted by Luke Skywalker, as well as Red Two, piloted by Wedge Antilles.

According to Heritage Auctions, this X-wing is considered to be the most significant Star Wars artifact ever to be put up for sale.

For decades, the model was presumed lost by the Industrial Light & Magic team, until it was recognized by visual effects experts who were assisting Jein’s family in cataloging his extensive collection of cinematic treasures.

The auction for this extraordinary piece is scheduled for October 14-15, with a starting price of $400,000.

