Rapidly Controlled Brush Fire in Santa Ana River Bottom

A small brush fire broke out on Friday in the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley. The fire was quickly contained and burned less than an acre.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the blaze, which was reported just before 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Clay Street and General Road. Fire crews from both the county and Riverside Fire Department arrived on the scene and found slow-moving flames in thick vegetation. Fortunately, the fire did not pose a threat to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and stop its spread at 4:35 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but this is the second fire in the area this week. Despite regulations prohibiting transient camps, the river bottom is known for its homeless encampments, which often result in cooking, warming, and debris fires throughout the year.