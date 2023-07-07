Question for the doctor: Despite going to bed early, maintaining a healthy diet, and engaging in regular exercise, why do I consistently feel exhausted by lunchtime?

Dr Grant responds: Your update contains an abundance of positive news. You have established healthy sleep patterns, maintain a well-balanced diet (or believe you do), engage in frequent light exercise, and incorporate resistance training into your routine. Additionally, recent blood tests have ruled out various potential causes of fatigue, such as anemia, low white blood cell count, underactive thyroid, diabetes, kidney or liver failure. Furthermore, your iron stores and vitamin levels appear to be within the normal range, and you exhibit no concerns regarding your heart, lungs, gastrointestinal system, joints, or menstrual system.

Firstly, I would like to delve deeper into your typical dietary choices. Could you provide more details about the types of food you consume and the timing of your meals? Is your diet predominantly high in carbohydrates or sugar? Do you ensure proper hydration by drinking at least two liters of water daily? How frequently do you consume alcohol and caffeine, and at what times? If you have limited food intake throughout the day followed by a heavy dinner, you may experience a post-prandial slump in the evening.

Secondly, are you engaging in zone two cardiovascular exercises? An example of this would be maintaining a conversation with a running partner, which roughly equates to 60-70% of your maximum heart rate.

If you possess a smartwatch capable of monitoring your heart rate during exercise, aim for a heart rate of approximately 180 minus your age in beats per minute. Incorporating 30-60 minutes of zone two exercise into your routine at least three days per week will enhance your fitness and stamina.

Remember, the more physically fit you are, the greater your likelihood of living a longer, healthier life while effectively navigating the challenges of menopause, with or without hormone replacement therapy. Physical activity releases endorphins, providing you with an excellent energy boost during the evening hours.

Thirdly, let’s discuss your mental health. Are you experiencing feelings of sadness or depression? Is there any personal or family history of mood disorders? The three primary symptoms of depression are persistent low mood, decreased energy levels, and loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities.

Typically, the low mood associated with depression does not improve based on external circumstances and tends to be most severe in the morning. Other associated symptoms may include disruptions to sleep patterns, significant changes in appetite resulting in weight loss or gain, decreased libido, poor concentration, low self-esteem, and excessive guilt or feelings of worthlessness.

Lastly, how fulfilled do you feel in your life? Are you currently employed outside of the home, or could you be missing the mental stimulation associated with a work environment? It’s possible that you may not currently have an interest in pursuing employment, but alternatively, you may consider exploring new areas of study. Engaging in activities that stimulate the brain, facilitate the creation of new neurons, and foster new connections can provide a significant energy boost.

I would recommend seeking a comprehensive evaluation of your diet, lifestyle, and overall well-being. “Lifestyle medicine” is an emerging field led by medical professionals with specialized training. It encompasses six pillars: exercise, sleep, nutrition, stress management, smoking cessation, and alcohol moderation.

Dr. Jennifer Grant is a General Practitioner at Beacon HealthCheck.