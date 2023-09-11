Quail Showcase: Ruf Unveils Air-Cooled Tribute, R Spyder, and CTR3 Evo Open-Top

Ruf is unveiling three Porsche builds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering this week in the Monterey Peninsula. Two of these builds, the Ruf Tribute and the Ruf R Spyder, are completely new creations. The third is an update to the Ruf CTR3 Clubsport, now known as the CTR3 Evo. Let’s start with the Tribute (which you can see in the gallery at the top of this post). This Ruf is equipped with a 3.6-liter air-cooled engine designed by Alois Ruf as a tribute to the classic air-cooled 911s of the past. However, this engine incorporates new technology, including a four-cam three-valve design, variable valve timing and lift, and dry-sump lubrication. It produces significantly more power than naturally aspirated air-cooled engines from Porsche, boasting an impressive 550 horsepower. The drivetrain of the Tribute is similar to that of the SCR and Yellow Bird Anniversary models previously unveiled by Ruf. The car features extensive use of carbon fiber, including a carbon tub chassis, and is equipped with an integrated roll cage.

The other new Ruf is the R Spyder, which may remind you of last year’s Bergmeister from Monterey Car Week. However, the R Spyder is a superior and more powerful creation from Ruf. This open-top Ruf is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that produces 515 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Inside the R Spyder, each occupant has their own compartment, separated by a carbon fiber bar. The car is equipped with a small windshield and screens are mounted on either side of the carbon fiber dashboard. Ruf has implemented a McPherson strut front suspension and a multi-link rear design. Although Ruf refers to this car as a “design concept,” its future production and availability remain uncertain.

The last Ruf is the CTR3 Evo, described by Ruf as its most powerful vehicle ever. The car is equipped with a 3.8-liter water-cooled twin-turbo flat-six engine that delivers an astounding 800 horsepower and 730 pound-feet of torque. This power is harnessed through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and the car is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes for impressive stopping power. With a top speed of 236 mph and a carbon-composite body, the CTR3 Evo is truly a captivating machine. Watch the related video below:

