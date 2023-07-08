Pulp’s Glasgow: Our Most Northern Destination Yet

The crowd eagerly anticipated the start of the concert, enticed by a captivating introduction displayed on the screen. The message read, “Prepare for a night that will etch itself into your memory forever. This marks Pulp’s astounding 529th performance. And tonight, they’re giving us an encore – a rare treat that happens when the crowd craves more.”

Pulp, led by the charismatic Jarvis Cocker, took center stage at Trnsmt’s main event, held at Glasgow Green. Their surprise announcement of a summer tour filled fans with excitement in 2022.

As the opening chords of “I Spy” from their acclaimed 1995 album “Different Class” filled the air, Cocker emerged from the stage on a lift, depicting a grand entrance. Cocker acknowledged the audience, stating, “We appreciate your presence here. Without you, it’s just a dull rehearsal. We had our fair share of those. Tonight, however, we dive into the real deal. Pulp meets Glasgow, an evening we’ll cherish.”

After this heartfelt introduction, Cocker engaged the crowd by leading them in rhythmic applause for the recognizable first bars of their hit song, “Disco 2000.” Continuing on, they treated the audience to more tracks from “Different Class,” including “Mis-Shapes” and “Something Changed.”

Reaching out to the fans, Cocker playfully inquired, “What’s your take on this festival? It seems quite alright, doesn’t it?” Observing some individuals wearing pink rubber gloves amidst the crowd, he amusingly remarked, “Look over there, we’ve got some pink-handed folks!” The band then launched into “Pink Glove” from their album “His ‘n’ Hers.”

Reflecting on Pulp’s humble beginnings, Cocker reminisced about their first gig in Glasgow 31 years ago, which drew a modest audience of 30 to 40 people. He mused, “Things have certainly changed since then, haven’t they?” before launching into “Do You Remember the First Time?”

A moment of celebration ensued as Cocker informed the crowd of former Beatle Ringo Starr’s 83rd birthday. Urging everyone to join in, he led a spirited rendition of “Happy Birthday” in honor of the legendary musician. Pulp continued to delight the audience with beloved hits like “Babies” and “Sorted for E’s and Whizz.”

The climax of the set arrived with Pulp’s most iconic song, “Common People,” accompanied by a brilliant display of pink and orange fireworks. Cocker expressed his understanding, saying, “I empathize with you all. While there might not really be such a thing as a ‘common person,’ we, like you, are the embodiment of the common people.”

Friday’s performances also featured George Ezra, The View, and Niall Horan from One Direction on the festival’s main stage. The following day, indie band Kasabian will thrill the crowd, and Sam Fender will headline the event. Finally, The 1975 will bring the festival to a close on Sunday, at the scenic Glasgow Green.

