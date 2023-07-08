Prominent Hairdresser’s Murderer Pleads No Contest, Receives Life Sentence

A man indicted alongside his alleged lover in the 2017 stabbing death of the woman’s husband, a prominent hairdresser, at his Woodland Hills home pleaded no contest on Friday to murder and conspiracy charges. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Robert Louis Baker, now 61, who had been awaiting trial in September along with co-defendant Monica Sementilli, now 51, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He also admitted to the special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.

Baker and Sementilli were indicted in August 2017 for the killing of Fabio Sementilli, Monica’s 49-year-old husband. The murder took place on January 23, 2017.

“He got exactly what he deserved and we’re only halfway done,” Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman said outside the court after Baker’s plea and sentencing.

Leonard Levine, one of Monica Sementilli’s attorneys, expressed confidence in Baker’s plea and stated that his truthful testimony will establish Monica’s innocence in the planning and murder of her husband. Levine looks forward to the trial, believing it will solidify that fact.

Baker’s attorney stated that he does not know if his client will be called to testify in Monica Sementilli’s trial.

“My client obviously exercised his constitutional right, and I support his decision. It’s not something done lightly,” defense lawyer Michael Simmrin told reporters.

Fabio Sementilli’s family members expressed their devastation to Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen. Gessica, one of the couple’s daughters, mentioned that her father’s memory will live on forever. She and her sister, Isabella, will continue to support their mother. Loretta Picillo, one of the victim’s sisters, stated that Baker and Monica Sementilli ruined their lives. She expressed her disgust at the fact that Monica had mourned with their family. Picillo vowed to never forgive the defendant and wondered about her brother’s pleas for mercy before being killed.

Mirella Sementilli, another of the victim’s sisters, told the judge about the trauma of having to inform their sick mother about her son’s murder in a place he loved. She vowed to keep her brother’s name alive and stated that he will forever live in their hearts.

According to Salon Friday magazine, Fabio Sementilli was an established hairdresser who served as the vice president of education for Wella, the salon professional division of Procter and Gamble.

The prosecution alleges that Monica Sementilli and Baker conspired to kill her husband to obtain his life insurance proceeds.

They allegedly communicated and planned the murder via cell phones and encrypted communication applications. Baker is accused of soliciting an unknown co-conspirator to help him. Monica Sementilli forwarded an e-mail to Baker, providing instructions on accessing her home video surveillance system and stating when her husband would be alone. She then left to establish an alibi by going shopping. Baker and the “unknown co-conspirator” attacked Fabio Sementilli from behind. During the attack, Baker allegedly cut himself on his left index finger. Afterward, Baker went to the kitchen to wash off the victim’s blood and destroyed evidence, leaving his own blood behind. He attempted to stage a robbery and burglary in the master bedroom. Monica Sementilli waited for her youngest daughter to arrive home and discover her father’s body before returning to the house. She then called the police to inquire about her husband’s life insurance policy proceeds, which were being withheld.

Paramedics arrived at Fabio Sementilli’s home on Queen Victoria Road and pronounced him dead. He was found in a pool of blood in an outdoor patio area. Homicide detectives determined that he had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and upper body. The victim’s black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera, with paper plates, was missing. Baker allegedly parked the car on Califa Street in Woodland Hills four hours after the murder.

According to the police, Baker and Monica Sementilli had been having an affair for about a year and a half. Monica stood to gain around $1.6 million from her husband’s life insurance policy. The two were arrested in June 2017 and initially charged with murder. Later, a conspiracy charge was added, and they were indicted two months later.