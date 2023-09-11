Probationer from Temecula Faces Trial for Suspected Double Homicide

A probationer accused of killing a man and woman in Temecula and dumping their remains on the outskirts of Hemet must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled on Monday.

David Alan Floyd, 59, of Temecula, was arrested in February following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department into the deaths of Angel Ponce of Escondido and Danielle Ricker of Temecula, both aged 31.

After a preliminary hearing on Monday at the Southwest Justice Center, Superior Court Judge Timothy Freer found enough evidence to bind Floyd over for trial on the murder charges. He is also facing a special circumstance allegation of taking multiple lives, being a probationer in possession of a firearm, violating a domestic violence restraining order, and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for September 25 at the Murrieta courthouse.

Floyd is currently held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche stated that an investigation was initiated on February 18, after loved ones reported Ponce and Ricker missing from her Temecula home.

“Both Ponce and Ricker lived at the same residence, and the evidence suggested they were deceased,” Brosche said.

After obtaining leads pointing to Floyd as the possible assailant responsible for their deaths, detectives took him into custody on February 27 without incident, following the execution of a search warrant at his property on Galleron Street in Temecula.

“On March 2, investigators located the remains of two people believed to be Ponce and Ricker near the area of East Benton Road and Sage Road,” Brosche added.

The area is part of the unincorporated community of Sage, a lightly populated rustic location south of Hemet.

No motive for the double murder has been provided.

According to court records, Floyd has a prior misdemeanor conviction for disturbing the peace.