Princess Leonor of Spain, aged 17, pays a visit to the military academy she will be joining in September

Princess Leonor of Spain looked absolutely stunning in a white dress as she accompanied her parents on a visit to the military academy that she will be attending. The 17-year-old future queen matched her mother’s chic style with a simple yet elegant monochrome gown. Her dress featured black polka dots and a sash, perfectly complementing her mother’s outfit. This appearance comes as Leonor prepares to begin her military training in August.

Leonor recently graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales, which is affectionately known as ‘Hippy Hogwarts’. She will be studying at the military academy for three years starting in September. While her peers are heading off to university, Leonor has chosen to embrace a different path and return to Spain for her training. This decision was confirmed earlier this year by Spanish defense minister Margarita Robles.

Leonor’s training will involve various branches of the armed forces, including the navy and air force. The commander-in-chief of the armed forces will eventually be a woman, and Spain has been making efforts to incorporate more women into the armed forces. Leonor will first begin her training at the Army Military Academy in Zaragoza, then move on to naval school, and finally complete her three years at the General Air Academy.

After her military training, Leonor will go on to study law at university. Although her university choice is still unknown, it is interesting to note that her academic background mirrors that of her father, King Felipe VI. He also attended the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, followed by the Naval Military School in Marín and the General Air Academy in San Javier. He later studied law at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

Leonor’s recent appearances alongside her parents and sister, Infanta Sofia, have allowed her to step into the spotlight and prepare for a life of public service. She has made speeches and attended various events, showcasing her maturity and poise. As she embarks on her military training, Leonor is proving that she is ready to follow in her father’s footsteps and serve her country with grace and dedication.

During the visit to the military academy, Leonor wore a teal dress that perfectly matched her father’s tie, demonstrating unity between the current and future monarchs. The family listened attentively to presentations on projects related to youth development and innovation. Leonor’s sister Sofia also looked lovely in a glittery silver gown.

Overall, Princess Leonor’s elegant and confident presence signifies her readiness to take on her future role as the Queen of Spain. Her commitment to military training and dedication to public service are admirable qualities that will undoubtedly shape her into a wise and respected leader.

