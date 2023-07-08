Preview: Tony Kelly and the Banner Seek Redemption Against Kilkenny after Last Year’s Semi-final Loss

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final – Kilkenny v Clare, 4.0, Croke Park, RTÉ2

In the corresponding All-Ireland semi-final last year, Tony Kelly, Clare’s star player, failed to score from play for the first time in 33 championship games. This was due to the effective policing of Mikey Butler. However, it was surprising that Kelly didn’t have a single opportunity to land a score. Although he converted two frees, his contribution was minimal. Tomorrow, as Clare looks for improvements, involving Kelly more in the game is an obvious starting point.

Although Mikey Butler did a great job in preventing Tony Kelly from scoring in their previous encounter, it’s unlikely to expect the same level of defensive performance in their upcoming match. This presents a great opportunity for Kelly, one of the greatest players of the modern era, to correct the record. Despite his numerous highlights in the game, the motivation to perform well in this game will be strong.

Compared to their previous season, Kelly and the Clare team have shown a stronger performance after their defeat in the Munster final to Limerick. In the quarter-final, they defeated Dublin with ease, supported by Kelly’s hat-trick. Clare has named Conor Cleary, John Conlon, and David McInerney to start, and if they can perform well, it will significantly benefit the team. However, their defense remains suspect, as highlighted by Aaron Gillane in the Munster final. Clare must handle this challenge better than their previous attempts.

Both teams have seen a few changes in their line-ups, with Mark Rodgers stepping up for Clare, and David Blanchfield and Tom Phelan making significant breakthroughs for Kilkenny. However, the core teams remain the same.

It is worth noting the inclusion of Adrian Mullen for Kilkenny, who missed six weeks due to a broken thumb. He was influential last year.

Eoin Cody has been a standout performer for Kilkenny in this championship and their goal-scoring ability has been impressive in recent games.

For Clare, this match is a significant moment in their journey as they aim to secure their first Croke Park win in 10 years. It is an opportunity for redemption after their disappointing performance in 2022, where they shot 24 wides and had four shots fall short. Tony Kelly, in particular, needs to show greater efficiency this time. If Clare’s key defenders remain injury-free, they might just have enough to emerge victorious.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.

Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; I Galvin, S O’Donnell, M Rodgers. Subs: E Foudy, A Shanagher, C Galvin, C Nolan, D Lohan, D Reidy P Crotty, P Flanagan, R Mounsey, S Morey, S Meehan.

Verdict: Clare