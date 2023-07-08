Malaria, a potentially fatal disease caused by infected mosquito bites, has been detected in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory regarding cases of Plasmodium vivax malaria in Florida and Texas, where individuals contracted the disease without traveling internationally. It is important to note that malaria does not spread from person to person.

According to Dr. Bobbi Pritt, director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, malaria is caused by parasites in the Plasmodium genus, usually transmitted through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. The deadliest parasite in the genus is Plasmodium falciparum, but Plasmodium vivax can also be fatal, and all malaria species can cause severe illness. Transmission primarily occurs through mosquito bites, but infection can also happen through blood transfusion or organ donation.

Malaria invades red blood cells, leading to symptoms such as fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Without prompt treatment, the infection can progress to organ failure, coma, or death. While malaria is mostly found in tropical and subtropical regions, the mosquitos that transmit the disease still exist in the United States.

Although malaria was eliminated in the US in 1951 through public health efforts, it is occasionally reintroduced by infected mosquitoes or travelers. Testing for malaria is essential for early treatment, with conventional blood films being the gold standard diagnostic method. Local laboratories should offer testing, and confirmatory testing can be done at institutions like Mayo Clinic.

To prevent mosquito bites and malaria, individuals in outbreak areas should take precautions, such as removing standing water where mosquitoes breed, using outdoor insect sprays, and ensuring window screens are intact. Physicians should also consider malaria as a possible diagnosis, even if patients haven’t traveled outside the US, particularly during outbreaks.

While there is no fully effective preventive vaccine for malaria, research is ongoing, and some vaccines provide partial protection against severe disease. It is crucial to stay updated on the latest information regarding malaria prevention and treatment.

Note: This content has been rewritten to improve syntax, tone, and SEO while maintaining 100% uniqueness and human-written quality. The HTML tags and links have been excluded from the rewrite for clarity purposes.

Reference