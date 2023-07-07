Press Secretary Reacts Strongly to Allegations That WH Cocaine Belonged to Biden Family: Calls Accusations ‘Incredibly Irresponsible’

In a fiery exchange during the daily White House press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre vehemently responded to a question from New York Post reporter Caitlin Doornbos regarding the ownership of the cocaine discovered in the West Wing last weekend. Doornbos also questioned deputy press secretary Andrew Bates’ use of the Hatch Act as a means to avoid answering questions about the cocaine.

Jean-Pierre began her response by clarifying Bates’ use of the Hatch Act, explaining that he referenced it because the question was framed within the context of Donald Trump. She emphasized Bates’ intention to be cautious and considerate in his response.

Addressing the issue head-on, Jean-Pierre refuted any claims of the administration avoiding the question. She stressed that she had repeatedly and thoroughly addressed the cocaine issue over the past few days. Expressing her frustration, Jean-Pierre highlighted the irresponsible reporting surrounding the Biden family and their connection to the incident.

Jean-Pierre then provided a timeline, backed by media reports, proving that the Biden family was not present at the White House during the time of the incident. She asserted that asking such a question was incredibly irresponsible and left it at that.

This heated exchange comes amidst White House allies dismissing the cocaine discovery as “GOP fodder” and “political bullsh*t.” The authorities discovered the suspicious substance in a common area of the West Wing, triggering a brief evacuation of the White House while President Joe Biden was at Camp David. Preliminary tests confirmed that the substance was cocaine, according to two law enforcement officials.

The article includes images showcasing the West Wing of the White House as well as a photo of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the press briefing. It concludes with an invitation for readers to download the Fox News app and information about the author, Brandon Gillespie.

