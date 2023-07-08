Prepare to be shocked: Can a person assigned male at birth truly breastfeed a baby?

The scene is all too familiar: it’s three o’clock in the morning, and the exhausted mother is up again to feed her baby. She looks at her peacefully sleeping partner and can’t help but feel a pang of envy. How unfair it seems that he can’t share in this particular responsibility. But recent developments in the world of transgender politics may give her pause for thought.

Trans woman Mika Minio-Paluello recently posted a picture on social media showing her breastfeeding her baby on a bus, accompanied by the message ‘Trans women can breastfeed’. This sparked controversy and raised questions about the traditional understanding of breastfeeding. Should women reconsider their approach?

Minio-Paluello’s post was a response to a previous controversy. She appeared as a case study in a news piece about the cost of living crisis, where she performed household tasks typically associated with motherhood. Many feminists were outraged, arguing that the word ‘mum’ should not be appropriated by someone born male. The debate also touched on the definition of motherhood and what it means to be a mother.

The use of the word ‘mum’ by trans women while official literature uses gender-neutral terms for biological women has raised concerns about double standards. Is it fair for trans women to claim the title of ‘mum’ while biological women are reduced to terms like ‘birthing people’? These questions sparked further outrage and led to Minio-Paluello’s breastfeeding picture, seemingly to prove that trans women can perform the biological functions of motherhood.

But can a biological male actually breastfeed by producing milk from their nipples? The answer is both yes and no, but it is a complex process. The Newman-Goldfarb protocol, originally developed for adoptive mothers, can trick the male body into lactating. It involves stimulating the breast with a pump, taking contraceptive hormones and domperidone, a drug that increases the milk-producing hormone prolactin. However, this method is not without its challenges and concerns.

Using domperidone raises safety concerns, as it is banned in the U.S. due to potential heart problems. The NHS still offers it to breastfeeding women under specific conditions. Furthermore, it is unclear what other substances might be present in a trans woman’s milk due to the use of other prescription drugs as part of their transition. Critics argue that this poses potential risks to newborns and should be thoroughly tested.

While research on male breast milk is limited, there have been cases of induced lactation in trans women. However, it is unlikely that males can produce enough milk to exclusively feed a baby. Additional supplementation is often necessary. Experts stress the need for further studies and specialized medical protocols for trans women who wish to breastfeed.

Unfortunately, raising questions about trans women inducing lactation is met with accusations of transphobia, making it difficult to find experts willing to discuss the issue openly. Many breastfeeding professionals belong to secret groups where they share their concerns but fear the consequences of voicing them publicly. However, it is important to acknowledge that female breast milk possesses unique properties that cannot be replicated by the male equivalent.

Breast milk is a live substance that adapts to a baby’s needs, providing them with essential nutrients and antibodies. The production of colostrum, the initial milk produced in the early days of breastfeeding, has never been observed in males. Female breast milk undergoes constant changes to meet a baby’s evolving needs. These properties make it a miraculously complex biological substance.

In conclusion, the debate around trans women breastfeeding raises important questions about gender, motherhood, and the capabilities of the human body. There is a need for further research and specialized protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of both the trans women and their babies. While it may challenge traditional notions of breastfeeding, it is essential to approach the issue with an open mind and prioritize the health and happiness of all individuals involved.

