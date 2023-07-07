Possible rewrite: Potential Destructive Impact of Stringent Green Energy Regulations in California on Trucking Industry

EXCLUSIVE Now you can enjoy listening to the latest articles from Fox News!

The trucking industry plays a vital role in keeping America moving. Truckers tirelessly deliver our essential goods, ensuring that we have food, clothing, and other necessities. However, instead of supporting these hardworking men and women, President Joe Biden is burdening them by emptying their wallets and pushing for the use of electric trucks as part of his radical climate change agenda.

But we refuse to stand idly by. Along with 18 other state attorneys general, I am taking President Biden to court to challenge the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California’s unjustified imposition of radical climate change policies on truckers.

Iowa’s trucking industry employs around 100,000 hardworking individuals, accounting for approximately one in thirteen workers in our state. However, Biden’s illegal truck ban puts the entire industry at risk. The Biden administration’s actions threaten to devastate the nation’s biofuels industry, increase prices for businesses and truckers, and give California an outsized influence over the trucking industry.

In March, the EPA, under the Biden administration, violated the Constitution by granting California a waiver to establish its own truck emissions standards. These radical standards go beyond the regulations set for the rest of the country and effectively ban the sale of gasoline or diesel trucks.

California’s truck ban mandates that by 2035, approximately 55% of delivery vans and small trucks, 75% of buses and larger trucks, and 40% of tractor-trailers and other large vehicles must be fully electric. By 2045, the sale of gasoline and diesel trucks will be outright banned in California.

However, the consequences extend far beyond California. Due to the EPA’s waiver, it is likely that these rules will impact the entire country. Given California’s considerable economic influence as the fifth-largest economy in the world, their climate change agenda heavily influences the entire trucking industry.

States are effectively compelled to adhere to California’s zero-emissions standards in order to compete in the market. This incentivizes truck manufacturing companies to raise prices for gasoline and diesel vehicles, dissuading Americans from purchasing them.

Eight other states, including Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington, have already adopted California’s extensive truck ban. Connecticut, Maine, and North Carolina are following suit.

Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it grant California the authority to dictate rules for the rest of the country. On the contrary, the Constitution demands equal sovereignty among states, meaning that no state should receive special treatment to set standards for others.

Moreover, the Clean Air Act provision used to justify the EPA’s waiver is unconstitutional precisely because it violates the principle of equal sovereignty. The EPA’s waiver also violates the major-questions doctrine, which stipulates that significant regulations must go through Congress rather than being decided by unelected bureaucrats.

And make no mistake, the California truck ban will disproportionately impact rural America. Charging stations are scarce in the countryside, and electric trucks have significantly shorter ranges than their gasoline or diesel counterparts, traveling an average of 870 to 1,050 miles less between refueling. This poses considerable challenges for the supply chain.

Despite being two to three times more expensive, electric trucks are also less efficient. They take 10 hours to fully charge compared to the 15 minutes it takes to refuel a traditional truck. Additionally, given the issues California has faced with rolling blackouts, it is evident that our power grid is unprepared to handle a significant influx of electric vehicles. The problems are endless.

The trucking industry already faces increased operational costs, rising fuel prices, and a shortage of drivers. The expensive regulations that threaten to put truckers out of business altogether will force the industry to cut jobs and make difficult decisions. As attorneys general, we refuse to stand by as the Biden administration and California attempt to impose their radical climate agenda and regulate truckers into oblivion. It’s time to halt the California truck ban, and our lawsuit will accomplish just that.