Possible Northern Lights Display Tonight as Dual Solar Storms Impact Earth

Get ready for a spectacular show tonight! The Northern Lights may be visible as far south as Newcastle, thanks to a ‘double punch’ of solar storms hitting Earth. The Met Office predicts that auroras could also occur over the next two nights.

The mesmerizing display of the Northern Lights occurs when a coronal mass ejection (CME), a sudden release of plasma from the Sun’s corona, reaches Earth’s atmosphere. These charged particles create a stunning array of colors in the night sky, especially in a fast wind environment. While the aurora is expected to be visible over Scotland and Northern Ireland, there’s a possibility that it could stretch as far south as northern England.

However, the Met Office advises that visibility might be poor due to cloud cover and rain in these regions. Additionally, the shorter hours of darkness during the summer solstice make it challenging to predict exactly where the Northern Lights will be seen. Despite these factors, forecasts indicate that the auroras will move across the UK for three consecutive evenings, starting from midnight tonight until July 9.

The peak time to witness the Northern Lights in all their brilliance will be between midnight and 3am tonight, creating a horseshoe-shaped formation that covers not only the UK but also the eastern coast of the US. The aurora might then shift north before circling back towards the UK, possibly visible between 9pm and midnight tomorrow evening. Finally, the northernmost part of the UK may have one last opportunity to catch a glimpse of the aurora between 9pm and 3am on Saturday/Sunday.

Unfortunately, those in Australia and New Zealand are unlikely to see the aurora, as they are most commonly observed from the Arctic and Antarctic Circles. The colors of the Northern Lights are created by oxygen (green and red) and nitrogen (blue and purple) emitting light, and their visibility is typically higher during cold, dark winter nights.

To witness the Northern Lights, clear, dark skies are essential, and they can be seen from a range of up to 620 miles (1,000km) as long as they are shining brightly. It’s important to note that the Northern Lights are not visible during daylight hours.

While solar storms like CMEs pose potential danger to astronauts and can damage satellites, astronauts in low orbits are not immediately at risk. However, cumulative exposure during spacewalks must be taken into account. Solar flares and CMEs can also disrupt satellite communication, impact airlines by disturbing Earth’s magnetic field, disrupt GPS coordinates, and overload electrical systems. In extreme cases, large flares can even cause damage to electricity grids and transformers, leading to widespread power outages.

So, keep your eyes on the sky tonight and indulge in the awe-inspiring beauty of the Northern Lights if luck is on your side.

