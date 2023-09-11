Popeyes’ Kitchen Makeover: Dominating the Chicken Sandwich Wars – Orange County Register

By Daniela Sirtori-Cortina | Bloomberg

The kitchens that served up Popeyes’ internet-breaking fried chicken sandwich are undergoing a major transformation.

For over a decade, these kitchens remained unchanged mainly due to concerns about compromising the quality of the food. However, it became evident last year that changes were necessary. The craze surrounding the chicken sandwich had died down, and many customers who had initially tried the popular product were not returning. They complained about slow and frequently inaccurate orders.

In late 2020, Sami Siddiqui, the president of Popeyes for the US and Canada, asked franchisees what would be possible if the food was consistently hot and perfect.

Their response was: “Well, then we’d be Chick-fil-A,” referring to the top-selling chicken chain in the US.

As a result, Popeyes embarked on a comprehensive overhaul that includes creating more efficient workstations, implementing automated batter makers, and redesigning boxes for easier closure. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost growth and profitability, including expanding the menu to include items like ghost pepper wings and opening new restaurants. With fewer than 4,300 locations worldwide, Popeyes has only about one-tenth of McDonald’s footprint.

The chain also faces the challenge of defending its market share. In 2022, fried chicken sandwiches became the second most popular addition to fast-food menus after breakfast burritos, according to Datassential. Competitors such as Chick-fil-A, Wingstop, and Bojangles are increasing their store count.

Popeyes, which started as a single fried chicken restaurant in Louisiana in 1972, achieved annual sales of over $1 billion three decades later. In 2017, the chain was acquired for $1.8 billion by Restaurants Brands International Inc., the owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs.

In August 2019, Popeyes made a breakthrough when it announced on Twitter that it was selling a fried chicken sandwich on a brioche bun. Chick-fil-A responded, claiming to have “the original” chicken sandwich, to which Popeyes cheekily replied, “… y’all good?”

The tweet went viral, generating over 72,000 reposts. People lined up for hours to try the chicken sandwich, exceeding Popeyes’ expected daily sales of 60 sandwiches per location. Some locations even sold up to 1,000 sandwiches per day. However, the sandwich sold out within two weeks due to a shortage of the small birds used in the recipe. It didn’t return until November.

“We had no idea it would have such an impact,” said Amy Alarcon, Popeyes’ head of culinary innovation. “We had only one bread supplier and two poultry plants set up to make the fillets the way we wanted them.”

In 2021, the pandemic further disrupted Popeyes’ operations, causing supply chain issues and a shortage of workers. This hit the chain harder than burger restaurants since Popeyes’ chicken is hand-battered and breaded. Meanwhile, competitors like KFC launched their own fried chicken sandwiches.

Through consumer panels and store visits, Siddiqui and his team discovered that Popeyes’ orders were often incorrect and that many potential customers were unaware of the restaurant’s locations. The average customer in the US only visited Popeyes three times a year, significantly fewer than the approximately 18 visits to McDonald’s. Additionally, customers had to travel an average of 10 to 12 minutes to reach a Popeyes, which Siddiqui believed was too far.

“We found that people viewed Popeyes as a special treat,” Siddiqui said in an interview. “In the fast-food industry, you want it to be an everyday occasion.”

New kitchen plan

In the offices of Restaurant Brands in Miami, a mock-up kitchen with five sequentially arranged modules was created, equipped with all the necessary tools and ingredients. Mini printers generate stickers to attach to bags or boxes, providing details of each order such as a classic chicken sandwich without pickles and extra mayo. After a final check in the “landing zone,” the order is marked as “ready.”

This type of kitchen setup is already common in the fast-food industry, including at sister brand Burger King. Popeyes is currently testing this improved layout in four locations and plans to expand the pilot to 30 locations by the end of the year. The ultimate goal is to implement the new kitchen design in all new stores, although the financial responsibilities are still being determined between the chain and franchisees.

Other changes are also on the horizon. Popeyes is automating the batter-making process, which Siddiqui estimates only 20% of restaurants currently execute correctly. They are also introducing predictive software to guide cooks on what and when to make, reducing customer wait times for fresh batches.

More efficient kitchens are crucial to achieving the target of increasing restaurant-level profits to an average of $300,000 by the end of 2025, up from $210,000 last year. This, in turn, will help convince franchisees to open more locations.

In 2021 and 2022, Popeyes set a record for new restaurant openings. The chain also signed a deal earlier this year for 1,700 restaurants in China over the next decade.

Menu innovation is also a focus. Popeyes recently introduced a new blackened chicken sandwich without breading, which has 20% fewer calories than the original version. This healthier option may appeal to customers looking for a recurring lunch choice. Popeyes has also expanded into wings, with a sweet and spicy option becoming their best-selling new launch since the chicken sandwich.

However, the greatest challenge lies in convincing franchisees that these changes will yield long-term benefits and are worth the investment, according to analyst Joshua Long. Popeyes also needs to ensure that these improvements work at scale, beyond just lab or test environments.

If Siddiqui and his team succeed, smoother operations could provide a significant boost for Popeyes, improving customer satisfaction and driving repeat purchases, says Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Halen.