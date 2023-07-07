Police Search for Potential Additional Victims in Westchester Sexual Assault Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify potential additional victims of a sexual assault suspect.

Peter Avraham Shure, a 29-year-old Westchester resident, was arrested on June 28 for allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. The police received reports of two forced sexual assaults involving two female victims, leading to his arrest. It is believed that Shure convinced the victims to go to his residence, where he sexually assaulted them.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Shure is facing two counts of forcible rape and one count of a lewd act on a child. After posting bond, he was released from custody on the previous Friday. Shure is scheduled to appear at the Airport courthouse on August 7 for a hearing to assess the sufficiency of evidence for his trial.

Meanwhile, the detectives have released Shure’s booking photo, expressing concerns that he may be responsible for additional unreported assaults.

If you believe you have been victimized by Shure, please contact the LAPD’s juvenile division at 213-486-0570. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling 800-222-8477.