Poland’s Urgent Warning: Impending Blockade of Ukraine Grain Imports amidst EU Agreement Deadline

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki threatens to block Ukrainian grain imports

Sept. 12 (UPI) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday that Poland will continue to ban grain imports from Ukraine, regardless of the European Union’s decision. The ban, which includes wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, was implemented to protect domestic producers from an oversupply caused by Ukraine’s tariff-free access to the EU market. While the ban is set to expire on Friday, Poland has made it clear that it will not open its borders to Ukrainian grain imports.

The ban has created a conflict between Poland and the EU, as the other 22 member states oppose the ban and allow Ukrainian grain imports in compliance with EU trading rules. However, with farmers protesting against the imports due to the threat to their livelihoods, Morawiecki’s ruling Law and Justice party has turned the ban into an issue for the upcoming election on Oct. 15, positioning themselves as supporters of the farmers.

Polish analysts argue that low global prices and abundant domestic production make it unnecessary for the country to import grain from Ukraine. On the other hand, Ukraine has warned that it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization if Poland unilaterally imposes the ban.

Poland’s Council of Ministers had previously authorized the Agriculture Ministry to introduce legislation protecting the country’s agricultural market, including the temporary prohibition of agricultural and food imports from Ukraine.