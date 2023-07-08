Pól Ó Conghaile Unveils the Real Story behind Dubrovnik’s Wheelie Case ‘Ban’ and Recent Tourism Regulations

What thoughts does the image evoke for you? The delightful sounds of a vibrant city adventure about to commence? Or the mindless clattering of tardy arrivals and early departures, disturbing every Airbnb and apartment they pass?

Recent reports claimed that Dubrovnik would prohibit the use of wheelie cases and impose a fine of €265 on tourists who disregard this rule. However, this notion is completely false. “This claim is completely untrue,” affirmed the tourist board of Dubrovnik when I verified the information. “We do not penalize individuals for using rolling suitcases in the historic city center!”

Dubrovnik’s ‘Respect the City’ campaign urges tourists to refrain from littering, walking around in swimwear, or misbehaving at cultural sites. It cautions us about the potential dangers of its medieval walls, which are exceptionally high. A video associated with the campaign briefly demonstrates the noise made by wheelie cases on stone streets. Yet, there is no ban on suitcases, as the purpose of the campaign is to educate, not impose fines.

While the story of the ban is false, it is true that Dubrovnik, like many other destinations, has struggled with the consequences of overtourism. Venice, for example, is planning to implement entry fees ranging from €3 to €10 for day-trippers. Graffiti instructing tourists to “go home” has reappeared on La Ramblas in Barcelona. Rome recently introduced a €5 entry fee at the Pantheon after a tourist engraved his girlfriend’s initials on the Colosseum. The majority of this fee will be allocated to the maintenance and cleaning of the ancient structure, which was previously free to visit. Charging visitors and utilizing the revenue for conservation and sustainability initiatives is one method adopted to manage the impacts of mass tourism. Spain’s Balearic Islands have also implemented a daily tourism tax of up to €4, with the aim of funding various sustainability projects.

However, a €4 daily tax or a €5 entry fee alone will not deter visitors from engaging in behaviors such as public vomiting, taking inappropriate selfies at cultural sites, or treating beaches like rubbish dumps. Some destinations that are tired of tourists damaging their homes and offering minimal contribution to the economy are turning to regulations in an attempt to alter their party-centric reputations and attract a different type of tourist. For instance, Amsterdam’s ‘Stay Away’ campaign targets “nuisance” tourists, warning them in a video that excessive drinking could lead to a €140 fine. Majorca has enforced strict rules for areas like Magaluf, prohibiting the promotion of pub-crawls and happy hours, limiting alcoholic beverages to six per day at all-inclusive resorts, and forbidding dangerous practices like balcony jumping. These rules will remain in effect until 2025. While Dubrovnik doesn’t impose fines for wheelie cases, its ‘Respect the City’ campaign shares a similar objective: “We believe that when our residents are happy and satisfied, visitors to the city will be even more content.”

As mass tourism resumes, discussions on sustainable management have resurfaced. Airlines, businesses, and local authorities all have a role to play in shaping a tourism industry that benefits the community, culture, and environment, rather than inflicting harm upon them. However, tourists themselves must also reflect upon their actions.

