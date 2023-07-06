Plot and Cast Info for ‘Deadpool 3’ featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

A highly anticipated third installment of the “Deadpool” film series is currently in development, featuring the dynamic duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The talented cast also includes Emma Corrin from “The Crown” and Matthew Macfadyen from “Succession.” Fans can expect “Deadpool 3” to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

This time around, Reynolds will be joined by his longtime friend Jackman, who will be reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine. Fans were initially confused about Jackman’s involvement, considering Wolverine’s death in the 2017 film “Logan.” However, “Deadpool 3” will be set before Logan’s demise, allowing Jackman to reprise his iconic character. Reynolds has expressed his excitement about working with Jackman again, calling it a dream come true.

In addition to the returning cast members, “Deadpool 3” will introduce new faces to the franchise. Emma Corrin, known for her role in “The Crown,” will reportedly play a villainous character. On the other hand, Matthew Macfadyen, famous for his standout performance in “Succession,” will portray a character described as a “third wheel” to Deadpool and Wolverine. Reynolds has praised Macfadyen’s talent and is thrilled to have him on board.

Fans of the previous “Deadpool” films will also be delighted to know that Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna will reprise their roles. The return of these beloved characters adds to the excitement surrounding “Deadpool 3.”

Production for “Deadpool 3” began in June, and set photos have already surfaced, hinting at some changes to Deadpool’s iconic costume. The brighter color scheme and subtle alterations have piqued fans’ curiosity about what’s in store for the irreverent anti-hero.

With an all-star cast, intriguing plotlines, and the promise of a fresh take on the beloved character, “Deadpool 3” is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film. Fans can mark their calendars for May 3, 2024, and get ready for an epic cinematic experience.

