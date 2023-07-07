Physical Education was highly regarded by Jose Rizal

During my time in high school, the importance of physical education (PE) was often overlooked by both students and policymakers. Unfortunately, this trend continues today, with plans to merge PE with other subjects such as social studies, culture, and history in certain grade levels. However, there was one individual who truly valued and took PE seriously, and he may very well be one of the first Filipinos to do so: Jose Rizal.

Rizal’s dedication to physical fitness is evident in his personal efforts to educate himself in various sports, including fencing, weightlifting, and martial arts. While he enjoyed intellectual pursuits like reading books, he also had a great love for outdoor activities such as swimming and mountain climbing. Moreover, Rizal was passionate about sharing his love for PE with others. After returning from his first trip to Europe in 1887, he built the first recorded gymnasium in the Philippines, complete with wrestling, weightlifting, fencing, marksmanship, and arnis de mano. This establishment fulfilled the vision of a school with a gymnasium that was mentioned in his novel “Noli Me Tangere.”

Rizal’s gymnasium attracted people who would otherwise spend their time gambling or playing card games. He believed that physical exercises could serve as a healthier and more productive form of entertainment for the community. Furthermore, he observed that engaging in these exercises could even alleviate certain ailments. In Dapitan, where Rizal was exiled, he incorporated PE into the daily routines of his students. They would participate in activities such as gymnastics, boxing, wrestling, stone throwing, swimming, boating, and potentially arnis. It seems that Rizal had a foresight into the importance of PE that would be recognized by the Americans only decades later.

Rizal’s focus on physical fitness may have been influenced by emerging European ideals at the time. Many of the team sports that are popular today came into their current form during the 19th century. Regardless of the reasons behind his dedication to personal fitness, it is clear that Rizal’s uncle Manuel, who served as his fitness mentor during his formative years, played a significant role. It is worth noting that Rizal’s attention to fitness also aligned with his anticolonial stance. By demonstrating that indigenous individuals, or “indios,” could cultivate their bodies to be on par with Europeans, he challenged prevalent racial ideologies.

Sports became a means for Rizal and other ilustrados (intellectuals) like the Luna brothers to defend Filipino honor. The excellence they achieved in sports served as an active and dynamic form of counter-discourse, defying the prevailing assumption that colonial subjects were incapable of excelling in physical activities. Their skills with blades or their physical strength in the gymnasium earned them reputations that were hard to ignore, especially by those who experienced defeat at their hands.

More than simply aligning with his political goals, I believe that PE was integral to Rizal’s concept of holistic human development, encompassing the body, mind, and spirit. His approach to PE was deeply intertwined with his love for nature. He incorporated the forests and rivers of Dapitan into his teachings and participated in mountain climbing as a way to connect with both nature and culture, as seen in his references to Mariang Makiling. Rizal’s exploration of different species and allusions to Darwin in his writings demonstrate his interest in the natural sciences. It is highly unlikely that he would have dismissed the significance of PE in favor of other subjects.

In reality, Rizal probably did not take PE too seriously in the traditional sense. He found enjoyment in these physical activities, as depicted in a scene from “El Filibusterismo” where students play sipa and practice gymnastics, and engage in friendly fights without inflicting serious harm. However, Rizal recognized the importance of physical activity in everyday life, and we should too.

