Philippine ‘Swifties’ Gather for Taylor Sheesh Show: Their Closest Encounter with Swift’s “The Eras Tour”

Thousands of passionate Taylor Swift fans in the Philippines were in for a treat on July 6, as a local drag queen named Taylor Sheesh took the stage in a Manila shopping center impersonating their beloved pop star. With the Philippines excluded from Swift’s upcoming Asian leg of “The Eras Tour,” Filipino Swifties saw this as an opportunity to get as close as they can to the singer’s performance. While fans in other countries rushed to secure tickets for shows in Singapore, Filipino Swifties gathered at the mall to witness Taylor Sheesh’s spectacular act. Sheesh donned a long blonde wig and a stunning gold sequined dress, perfectly emulating Swift’s iconic dance moves and lip-syncing to songs from her 2010 album “Speak Now.” The young fans, who grew up listening to Swift’s music, enthusiastically sang along while capturing the performance on their smartphones. One fan even carried a framed picture of Swift styled as the Virgin Mary. Sheesh, whose real name is Mac Coronel, started impersonating Swift in 2017. Since then, her popularity in the Philippines has skyrocketed, especially after a video of her performing her own version of The Eras Tour in May went viral. Coronel expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from Filipino fans, affectionately referring to the country as “Taylor nation.” As the excitement continued in Singapore, where fans eagerly lined up at post offices in anticipation of ticket sales, many Swifties from other Asian countries expressed their disappointment at not having a tour stop in their respective nations. Thailand’s Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, even took to social media, declaring himself a Swiftie and urging Swift to include Bangkok in her tour. Filipino Swifties flooded social media platforms, expressing their desire for Swift to perform in the Philippines. Some fans are even planning to travel overseas to attend her concerts, including Sheesh, who managed to secure a ticket to one of the Singapore shows with the help of her cousin. When asked how she will feel seeing Swift perform live, Sheesh, a call-center worker, simply exclaimed, “I’m gonna die.” Despite her own success as a drag queen impersonator, Sheesh firmly stated that she doesn’t want to be compared to Taylor Swift and that she will forever be a Swiftie.

Reference