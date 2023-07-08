PETA Slams Paris Hilton’s Controversial Chihuahua Puppy Acquisition

Animal rights organization PETA has criticized Paris Hilton for her recent purchase of a new Chihuahua puppy, calling it a “speciesist splurge.” PETA plans to display eye-catching advertisements in Los Angeles in response to Hilton’s decision. The organization believes that buying pets from breeders is problematic and encourages Hilton and others to adopt from shelters instead.

Hilton shared the news of her new puppy on Instagram, expressing her love for the adorable and sweet dog. However, PETA argues that Hilton is ignorant of the issue at hand and should focus her “retail therapy” on jewelry and fashion rather than animals.

In an article, PETA highlights that Hilton’s purchase from a breeder disregards the many Chihuahuas in need of homes in animal shelters. They suggest that even a brief search on websites like Petfinder would reveal thousands of available pets, including puppies.

PETA acknowledges Hilton’s love for shopping but urges her to reconsider her actions. To draw attention to this issue, the organization plans to run ads in Los Angeles condemning Hilton’s “speciesist splurge.”

PETA emphasizes the importance of not buying animals from pet stores or breeders, as it could contribute to the euthanasia of animals in shelters. Instead, they encourage people to make the pledge not to support these practices and to adopt from shelters.

Comments from Hilton’s representatives are awaited.

Reference