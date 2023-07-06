PCG aids injured Indian crew member aboard a vessel near Catanduanes









In a remarkable display of assistance, the personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) came to the aid of an Indian crew member whose finger was accidentally severed on board a vessel. This incident occurred approximately 8.3 nautical miles southeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

The crew member, who remains unidentified, is part of the crew on the Singaporean-registered bulk carrier MV Fomento Two.

The vessel was heading from Baoshan Port in China to Port Hedland in Australia when the accident took place on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the PCG, the crew member, who worked as a bosun, experienced a severe finger injury, resulting in profuse bleeding.

A bosun is an officer in charge of the ship’s equipment and crew.

The PCG quickly coordinated with the vessel’s master, local agent, and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to arrange for a medical evacuation.

Additionally, the vessel’s local agent notified the Bureau of Immigration and the Bureau of Customs about the medical evacuation.

The wounded Indian crew member was transferred to Catanduanes Doctors Hospital, where an attending physician confirmed his safety but noted the need for an operation.

