Passengers Can Now Pack Light as Airline Introduces Clothes Rental Scheme

Passengers traveling with Japan Airlines (JAL) now have the opportunity to travel without checked-in baggage thanks to a new and innovative trial. Under the ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ scheme, visitors flying into Japan can rent clothes upon arrival, allowing them to travel light and skip the process of checking in a suitcase. The trial, which began on July 5 and will continue for at least the next 13 months, offers passengers the chance to borrow outfits based on size, season, and color.

To take advantage of the scheme, passengers can reserve clothes up to a month in advance and borrow them for a two-week period. The clothing provided includes excess stock from brands as well as second-hand pieces. Prior to their arrival, all the clothes will be conveniently delivered to the visitor’s accommodation, and at the end of their stay, the items will be collected.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Japan Airlines and Japanese trading firm Sumitomo. The scheme aims to collect data on whether it can contribute to a reduction in the overall weight of baggage being flown. As more and more individuals resume flying after the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a growing global movement towards sustainable tourism. Travelers are increasingly seeking sustainable options when it comes to their travel choices, such as destinations, accommodations, and transportation. However, they often lack options when it comes to sustainable clothing choices.

According to the Any Wear, Anywhere website, flying with 10kg less weight in baggage could result in a reduction of 7.5kg of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to not using a hairdryer for 78 days (if used for an average of 10 minutes daily). The cost of renting clothes varies depending on the number of items reserved and the style. For example, a men’s casual selection for the summer, including two pairs of shorts and three T-shirts, costs €26, while a women’s spring/autumn smart-casual ensemble of three to four tops and two pairs of trousers would cost €32.

