Panera Swimsuits and Rao’s Handbags Bring Fast-Food Fashion to Its Peak

Imagine a sunny summer Sunday where the air is fresh and warm, and you decide to head to the pool. As you gather your essentials, including your towel, sunglasses, and a stylish Pizza Hut bucket hat, you can’t help but grab your eye-catching Arby’s Beefy Aloha swimsuit, adorned with a Hawaiian shirt design featuring images of their famous beef and cheddar sandwich. Your Taco Bell x Crocs slides are waiting for you at the door, along with your elegant luxury purse shaped like a jar of Rao’s Homemade sauce. Later in the evening, you plan to switch to your Panera BAGuette bag for a night out on the town.

Although Taco Bell and Pizza Hut may not typically be associated with high fashion, these unique products, introduced this spring and summer, represent a growing trend among fast-food chains and food brands. They are eager to tap into a consumer base fascinated by flashy fashion gimmicks with the potential for internet virality.

Monica Sklar, a fashion, pop culture, and merchandising expert at the University of Georgia, explains that these seemingly ridiculous products actually capture several cultural trends. These include a strong commitment to fandom in pop culture, a desire for lightheartedness amid global crises, and a growing obsession with camp, a trend popularized by the 2019 Met Gala.

Although the trend of franchises selling unexpected merchandise has been around for years, it has gained even more traction during the pandemic. Food brands have been eager to become a part of their customers’ new daily routines. Marcia Chatelain, a professor at Georgetown University, suggests that this strategy allows brands to remain relevant even when people are not visiting their physical locations.

The popularity of these products, often selling out within days or hours, goes beyond the appeal of the food itself. It speaks to the emotional connections people form with their favorite food franchises and brands. Chatelain highlights that the allure of fast food often lies in more than just the food itself; it’s about the advertising and experiences associated with the brand.

For instance, Panera, known for its homestyle comfort branding, launched their Swim Soups line. This collection features mix-and-match bathing suits inspired by Panera’s popular soup flavors. The idea behind this unique merchandise was to allow true Panera lovers and “soup mavens” to proudly showcase their affinity for the restaurant through their clothing. Drayton Martin, Panera’s senior vice president of brand building, explains that the goal was to deepen the brand connection with their guests.

Arby’s follows a similar philosophy. Last year, they introduced a smoked bourbon that aimed to bring the brand to life in different ways, outside of their food products. They have also released unique merchandise such as french fry vodka, meat-scented clothing, and a 10-gallon felt hat. This approach allows Arby’s to venture outside their comfort zone and make cultural connections that reflect back on the brand.

This isn’t the first time food brands have explored fashion collaborations. The iconic Campbell’s soup can dress from the mid-1960s, made famous by Andy Warhol, serves as a historical example. Similarly, Coca-Cola branded sweatshirts in the 80s became highly sought-after limited-edition fashion items. Sklar suggests that today’s sandwich-printed swimsuits and other food-branded merchandise are part of an ever-expanding catalog of such items, made more accessible by modern distribution channels.

The internet age has played a significant role in facilitating the reach of these collaborations. The rise of social media influencers means that brands can leverage individuals’ online presence to market their products. By creating exciting and unique merchandise, food brands tap into the enthusiasm of social media users who want to flaunt their purchases to their followers. Sklar points out that this form of advertising is not new. It simply reflects the shift from traditional product placement in TV shows to individuals becoming the show themselves.

The internet also fosters communities centered around food brand merchandising. Platforms like Twitter and TikTok encourage discussions and debates about various food-related topics, allowing like-minded individuals to bond over their shared interests and form online fandoms. These fandoms can then extend offline through branded merchandise.

In the case of Panera’s BAGuette, its viral success can be attributed to a community of fashion enthusiasts on TikTok who appreciate camp absurdity and Y2K fashion. Inspired by the iconic Fendi baguette bags of the early 2000s, Panera’s bag sold out three times, with the second restock lasting a mere 90 seconds. This kind of rapid virality and community engagement demonstrates the power of the internet in driving these trends.

While these food franchise collaborations may seem frivolous, they serve as conversation starters and reflect the current cultural mood of seeking lightness and fandom. Sklar highlights that in a polarized and often dark society, these frivolous items provide a much-needed escape.

It’s important to note that these brands do not aim to become full-fledged fashion labels. They acknowledge that their core focus remains their food offerings. However, the unique apparel and merchandise bring attention to their franchises and create a complementary brand experience. In a sustainable fashion landscape that questions the environmental impact of fast fashion and excessive consumption, the long-term viability of this marketing strategy is uncertain. Sklar suggests that the abundance of products is a result of marketing campaigns utilizing platforms like TikTok and influencers, ultimately flooding consumers with more unnecessary items.

In conclusion, the emergence of fast-food brands and food franchises delving into the world of fashion and merchandise represents a cultural trend driven by fandom, camp, and the desire for lightheartedness. These collaborations create a unique relationship between consumers and their favorite food establishments, going beyond the food itself. While these limited-edition novelty items find success in the age of social media and virality, their long-term sustainability remains a question mark amidst a growing concern over excessive consumerism.

