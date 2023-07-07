Orioles Manager Gets Ejected While Leading by 14 Runs: ‘The Weirdest Ejection I’ve Ever Had’

Thursday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees was a lopsided affair, with the Orioles dominating and securing a 14-1 victory within the first four innings. However, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde didn’t get to witness the full nine innings as he was ejected in the eighth inning after an argument with plate umpire Dan Iassogna.

The game took an unusual turn when Iassogna issued warnings to both teams after Orioles’ center fielder Colton Cowser was hit by Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta, loading the bases. Hyde, expressing his bewilderment, stated, “A weird situation – that’s my weirdest ejection of all-time. First one up two touchdowns.”

Hyde intended to question why Peralta wasn’t ejected if a warning had been issued but found himself ejected before getting an explanation. He admitted, “I just didn’t know that was an ejectable offense.”

This ejection marked Hyde’s 12th throughout his career and his third of the 2023 season. The Orioles capitalized on their momentum, especially in the third and fourth innings, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits and sending 21 batters to the plate. Infielder Gunnar Henderson played a pivotal role, hitting two home runs and racking up five RBIs during the first four innings. Hyde praised Henderson’s power and versatility and described him as an exciting young player with immense potential.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino endured a rough outing, lasting only 2.2 innings and allowing seven runs on 10 hits before being pulled. Severino’s ERA for the 2023 season now stands at 7.38 in 42.2 innings pitched. Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the challenging night for his team and emphasized the need to help Severino regain his form.

In conclusion, the Orioles dominated the game, securing a convincing victory, while Brandon Hyde’s ejection added an intriguing twist to the match. Gunnar Henderson’s impressive performance and Severino’s struggles were the highlights of the game.

Reference