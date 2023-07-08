Orange County Register reports mounting opposition to fast-food bill

When Marisol Sanchez purchased her first McDonald’s franchise in 2006, her intention was to acquire a business that she could personally own, operate, and eventually pass down to her children. Fast forward seventeen years, and this 43-year-old resident of Apple Valley is now the proud owner of 17 McDonald’s locations in both Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

However, Sanchez is just one among a diverse coalition of over 162 businesses, franchise owners, trade associations, and chambers of commerce that are vehemently opposed to Assembly Bill 1228 introduced by Assemblyman Chris Holden, a Democrat from Pasadena. This bill, also known as the Fast Food Franchisor Responsibility Act, aims to simplify the process for franchisees to pay their employees, provide support, and protect their rights. Nevertheless, its opponents argue that it will transform locally owned and operated restaurants into corporate-run establishments, effectively stripping franchisees of their authority as small business owners.

Under AB 1228, if passed into law, fast-food corporations would share both the legal responsibility and liability for any violations committed by franchise owners. This means that workers or former employees would have the right to sue not only the franchisee but also the franchisor for various workplace violations, ranging from wage theft and sexual harassment to workplace injuries and non-compliance with CalOSHA regulations.

Additionally, the bill would grant franchise owners the ability to take legal action against their franchisor seeking monetary relief if the company’s terms restrict their compliance with California labor laws. Assemblyman Holden explained that many franchisees find themselves constrained by the terms set by their franchisors, forcing them to choose between profitability and complying with employee protection regulations. The bill argues that the current franchise model of fast-food restaurants contributes to high rates of employment violations.

Assembly Bill 1228 passed the Assembly floor in June and is now scheduled to be reviewed by the California Senate Judiciary Committee on July 11, 2023. However, opponents of AB 1228 argue that if the bill becomes law, it will give fast-food corporations more control over franchise owners’ decision-making, thereby impacting their autonomy and ability to make independent business choices. Kathy Fairbanks, a spokesperson for the No on AB 1228 coalition, suggests that franchise owners who have invested in equipment, hired employees, implemented training programs, and determined wages, benefits, and hours will essentially be reduced to middle management.

Detractors assert that the bill would also encourage frivolous lawsuits because franchise owners could be sued under California’s Private Attorneys General Act for claims that have already been settled by the franchisor. The language of AB 1228 was originally part of AB 257, the FAST Recovery Act, which also included other provisions. Although AB 257 was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 5, 2022, its implementation was postponed until the November 2024 election, where voters will ultimately decide on its fate.

AB 1228, if enacted, would establish a state-run council to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions for fast-food workers in California. It would also set a minimum wage for restaurants with over 100 locations nationwide, accompanied by capped annual increases. The opposition to AB 1228 continues to gather momentum, with more than 150 franchise owners convening in Sacramento for a Legislative Action Day in May to voice their dissent, significantly surpassing the participation of 80 franchisees from the previous year’s protest against AB 257. Furthermore, almost 1,000 individual franchisees have pledged their opposition to AB 1228, compared to approximately 200 who opposed AB 257.

Demonstrating the growing demand for increased workplace protections, fast-food workers have been vocal about their concerns. In a recent incident, cooks and cashiers at a McDonald’s in East Los Angeles held a protest during lunchtime, claiming that management has pressurized them to work while sick or recovering from serious injuries. Similarly, in July 2022, fast-food workers embarked on a caravan across Orange County, advocating for the passage of AB 257 to safeguard them against sexual harassment, wage theft, safety violations, and workplace violence.

With over 15,000 franchised quick-service restaurants in California, the No on AB 1228 coalition warns that the bill would result in higher costs, potentially leading to the closure of locally owned establishments. A survey conducted by Oxford Economics, involving over 4,000 independent franchise owners, revealed that approximately 26% of franchises are owned by individuals of color. Additionally, nearly one-third of respondents stated that the opportunity to engage in franchising was crucial to their ability to own a business.

Marisol Sanchez, whose McDonald’s employees earn a starting wage of $17 per hour, expresses concern that AB 1228 could ultimately eradicate the franchise model in California. She fears an increase in lawsuits brought against franchisees, stating that the bill lacks new worker protections and fails to address labor laws. In her view, all it accomplishes is opening the floodgates to unwarranted lawsuits.

In conclusion, Assembly Bill 1228 has garnered significant opposition from a wide array of stakeholders who argue that it would undermine the autonomy of franchise owners and invite frivolous legal action. Although its intention is to enhance worker protection, opponents contend that it could lead to the shutdown of locally owned restaurants, impacting thousands of business owners and their employees across California. The fate of AB 1228 will be decided following its review by the California Senate Judiciary Committee.

Reference