Orange County Register: Over 90% of Recent Increase in Unemployment Attributed to Black Workers in the US

In June, the unemployment rate for African Americans saw a second consecutive increase, with workers choosing to exit the workforce amidst early indications of a cooling labor market.

This cooling trend, however, has not been uniform. The number of unemployed African Americans has risen by 267,000 since April, accounting for nearly 90% of the overall increase in joblessness during that time, which totaled 300,000.

According to a report from the Labor Department, Black unemployment rose to 6% in June, marking the highest rate since August. In contrast, the unemployment rate for White workers fell to 3.1%.

Research suggests that Black workers are often the first to be let go when the economy shows signs of weakness, and the recent decline in employment could serve as a warning sign for the broader labor market.

William Rodgers, the director of the St. Louis Fed’s Institute of Economic Equity, stated, “If conditions continue to weaken, or even accelerate, the gains made by Black workers and other vulnerable groups could quickly diminish.”

In addition, the unemployment rates for Hispanic and Asian workers also increased, reaching 4.3% and 3.2% respectively. However, this is partly due to these workers entering or re-entering the labor market.

On the other hand, Black Americans are leaving the workforce despite months of improvement in labor participation, which reached a 15-year high earlier this year. Employment for this group decreased by 3% in just three months, marking one of the largest drops on record.

Since hitting a record low in April, Black unemployment has risen by 1.3 percentage points. This increase is the fastest since the pandemic caused a significant shutdown of the US economy in early 2020.

Furthermore, the widening gap between Black and White unemployment, which is often seen as a benchmark for labor market inequality, is reversing the trend seen in April, when it reached its narrowest level ever.