Orange County Register: Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against Newport Beach surgeon and girlfriend

A judge in Orange County ruled on Friday, July 7, that a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend will not face trial on sexual assault-related charges. The case, which had already been significantly reduced to focus on only two alleged victims, was deemed lacking in evidence by Judge Michael Leversen. Despite remaining drug possession, gun, and poisoning charges, the heart of the case, which revolved around allegations of drugging and assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, was dismissed. The defense argued that the couple engaged in a consensual “swinging” relationship and that their actions did not make them rapists. Prosecutors contended that the testimony provided by the alleged victims, referred to as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, demonstrated similarities and credibility. The defense further criticized the prosecutors for the toll the case has taken on the couple’s reputations. Following the ruling, Riley and Robicheaux embraced and thanked their attorneys, while the two remaining alleged victims declined to comment. The arraignment on the remaining charges is scheduled for July 19, with no trial date set at this time.

Reference