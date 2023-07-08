Orange County Judge Takes On Sex Assault Case Involving Doctor and Girlfriend

An Orange County Superior Court judge has dismissed sexual assault charges against a hand surgeon and his girlfriend, who were accused of drugging and assaulting two women. Judge Michael Leversen found the accusers “incompetent” and pointed to their refusal to be examined after the alleged assaults. However, he ordered the defendants to stand trial on drug charges, with the doctor also facing gun charges. The case has seen several twists, including criticism of the former District Attorney’s handling of the case, changes in prosecutors and judges, and challenges to the search warrant. Defense attorneys have argued that the defendants were engaged in consensual sexual activity and that the evidence does not support the rape charges.

The judge dismissed the felony charges related to administering a drug and assault with the intent to commit a sex offense. However, the defendants still face charges of poisoning, sale of phencyclidine, sale or transport of a controlled substance, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. The case has been ongoing for five years and has involved multiple accusers, some of whom were planned to be witnesses to show a pattern of behavior. The Attorney General’s Office took over the case after the previous District Attorney was criticized for his handling of it. Defense attorneys have filed motions challenging the search warrant and alleging prosecutorial misconduct, all of which have been rejected.

The defense attorney argued that the accusers have given inconsistent statements and waited a significant amount of time to report the alleged sexual assaults. One of the accusers did not initially tell police she was sexually assaulted, and another accuser’s photos of bruises were taken several weeks after the encounter. The defense attorney questioned the motive behind the accusers’ claims. However, the Deputy Attorney General argued that the accusers did not know each other and had similar stories that they shared with friends. They also found date rape drugs in the defendant’s possession, and there were 911 calls about a woman screaming. The prosecution argued that if the women were willing participants, there would be no reason for them to scream for help.

The prosecution presented evidence that one of the alleged victims conversed with the defendant on a dating app and eventually met him for drinks. She was surprised to see the defendant’s girlfriend with him. After drinking and taking cocaine, the victim blacked out and woke up with both defendants touching her in a sexual manner. The victim experienced panic and was unable to control her body. Another victim recounted a similar experience of blacking out after taking a drink from the defendant and waking up naked next to her roommate, feeling numb and bruised. The police found drugs and multiple guns registered to the defendant during a search of his residence.

The defense attorneys argue that the evidence presented at the preliminary hearing shows that the defendants were engaged in consensual sexual activity, drug use, and alcohol consumption. They maintain that these activities do not make them rapists.

Overall, the case has been complex and filled with legal and procedural challenges. The defendants still face drug and gun charges, but the sexual assault charges have been dismissed due to doubts about the credibility and consistency of the accusers.

