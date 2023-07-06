Opinion | Unveiling Ron DeSantis’ Disdainful Campaign

Farhad Manjoo’s article in The Times highlights the fruitlessness of engaging in debates with Robert Kennedy Jr. Manjoo points out that Kennedy Jr. begins with a few kernels of truth, such as the fact that Ohio’s vote was supervised by a partisan official and acknowledging that certain vaccines can have serious side effects. However, he then proceeds to mix these truths with an abundance of exaggerations, omissions, and illogical leaps, thereby creating a McFlurry of doubt.

In a report by Kim Severson, the struggles faced by buffets during the pandemic are discussed. The traditional style of dining, where food is shared using serving spoons and seasoned with the breath of strangers, seemed unlikely to survive. The concept of buffets faced an uncertain future.

Alex Halberstadt introduces us to Maggie Harrison, an Oregon winemaker, who possesses a unique personality. Though warm, funny, and observant in person, she deliberately cultivates a curmudgeon-like persona, akin to an octopus disguising itself as a rock to divert sand sharks. Additionally, Harrison’s tasting room is described as initially unappealing from the outside, but as one enters, the contrast between the dingy exterior and the serene, civilized atmosphere inside is like entering the back entrance of an airport Cinnabon and finding oneself in a hushed chapel.

Ligaya Mishan reminisces about a magical dessert from her childhood in Hawaii, crafted by the frozen-treat wizard named Kon Ping Young. Mishan describes how Young would skillfully hide a whole plum within layers of slush. Discovering the shriveled prize buried deep within the dessert, the tangy taste of the plum would overwhelm the senses, creating a moment where the entire world condensed into that singular flavor, like a minuscule neutron star of sweetness, sourness, and saltiness.

T.A. Frank, in an article for The Washington Post, traces the journey of Mike Pence. Frank recounts that during his days as a radio host, Pence humorously referred to himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” emphasizing his mild demeanor. This comparison underscores how even in an era when even a hyperactive Rush Limbaugh would be considered too relaxed by certain factions, Pence’s temperament remains notably subdued.